Nuggets Announce Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray's Final Status vs. Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets are set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season after their scheduled matchup in January was rescheduled to March due to inclement weather. In hindsight, the Nuggets lucked out because now they are facing a Grizzlies team after trading away Jaren Jackson Jr., and while Ja Morant is injured.

While the Nuggets have a significant leg up on the Grizzlies, they got some good news before Wednesday night's tip-off. Despite Nikola Jokic (left ankle sprain) and Jamal Murray (left hip inflammation) both having injury designations for Wednesday's game, both stars have been upgraded to available to play against the Grizzlies.

Nuggets will have Jokic and Murray available

On top of having the All-Star duo available for Wednesday's game, the Nuggets have also announced that Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) is good to go. However, they will be without Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Peyton Watson (right hamstring strain), and Spencer Jones (concussion). Missing three key players certainly still hurts, but the Nuggets should have no trouble against this Grizzlies team.

Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Grizzlies:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Sprain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Jamal Murray (Left Hip Inflammation)



OUT:

Spencer Jones (Concussion Protocol)

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Right… pic.twitter.com/sCqtzcDuio — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 12, 2026

Jokic and Murray have both been exceptional this season, and having them available is huge for the Nuggets as they look to head into the All-Star break with a win. Murray, especially, has been fantastic, averaging 25.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, putting together the best season of his career and earning his first All-Star nod.

Not to mention, Murray's efficiency has one of his best traits, shooting a career-high 42.8% from three-point range to earn a spot in the NBA's three-point contest this weekend.

Jokic, on the other hand, has been doing his typical thing this season. Still, though, what he does is nothing short of historic. This season, the three-time NBA MVP is averaging 28.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game. Jokic's efficiency has been off the charts, shooting 59.3% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies are banged up in their own right, playing without Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, Cedric Coward, and the recently acquired Walter Clayton Jr., which paves the way for a favorable matchup for the Nuggets, especially with Jokic and Murray in the lineup.

With all of the injuries Denver has dealt with this season, it is good to head into the All-Star break with some hope. Despite losing four of their last five games and still having Gordon and Watson sidelined for the next several weeks, the Nuggets need something to hang their hats on while on their week-long break. A win on Wednesday would be huge, and to say this team needs it would be an understatement.

The Nuggets and Grizzlies are set to tip off in Denver at 7:00 p.m. MT.

More Denver Nuggets Content