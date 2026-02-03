Nuggets Announce Optimistic Injury Report vs. Pistons

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a deflating loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and now head into a three-game Eastern Conference road trip. On Tuesday, the Nuggets kick it off with a tough matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are the top team in the East this season with a 36-12 record, while the Nuggets are third in the West with a 33-17 record. This is a huge cross-conference test for both teams, but luckily for the Nuggets, they are the healthiest they have been in well over a month.

Nuggets injury report only features three key players

The Nuggets have had an unfortunate trend of listing their entire starting five on their injury reports, headlined by the month-long absence of Nikola Jokić. Heading into Tuesday's game, though, the Nuggets have left Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Jonas Valančiūnas off the injury report, while upgrading Christian Braun's status. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Christian Braun - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

While their record might not reflect it, the Nuggets have had significant injury problems this season. Even getting Braun back on the court, who has missed 36 of the last 39 games, would make a huge difference.

This is the most optimistic the Nuggets' injury report has been in a couple of months, and with Johnson also expected to return before the All-Star break, things are certainly trending in the right direction with this team. Just the fact that we are no longer seeing Jokić and Murray on the injury report is a major relief.

Pistons injury report vs. Nuggets

Just last week, the Pistons escaped Denver with a nail-biting two-point win, but that was one of many Jokic-less games for the Nuggets. With Jokic back in the lineup for the Nuggets, things should be different this time around, but with the game being in Detroit and the Pistons dealing with no injuries, it will be a challenge. The Pistons' full injury report:

Caris LeVert - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

In their last matchup, it was a battle of the All-Star point guards. Jamal Murray and Cade Cunningham each went for 20+ points and 10+ assists, while being the opposing defense's main focus. While that will not change for Cunningham in Tuesday's matchup, having Jokic back in the lineup will certainly open things up for Murray.

The Nuggets have the NBA's hardest schedule to finish the season, so picking up big road wins like Tuesday's game is what this team needs.

The Nuggets and Pistons are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. MT in Detroit on Tuesday.

