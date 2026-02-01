Under-the-Radar Nuggets Trade Targets That Would Matter in the Playoffs

While the Denver Nuggets have been very quiet leading into Thursday's NBA trade deadline, it is no secret that they could be in the market to make a change. The Nuggets will likely be trying to save about $400,000 ahead of the deadline to get under the luxury tax line, but how can they do that?

The Nuggets' most likely trade candidate is 25-year-old forward Zeke Nnaji, who is on the second season of a four-year, $32 million contract. The Nuggets certainly made a mistake by giving Nnaji this deal, as he struggles to find a spot in the rotation, despite being Denver's sixth-highest-paid player this season.

After we took a look at seven potential trade targets for the Nuggets, here are three more players who could be under-the-radar candidates for a money-saving Denver trade, while still being able to help the team in a playoff series.

1. Tyus Jones, Magic

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets want to get a player who saves them money and could find a spot in the rotation in a playoff series, they will likely target a backup point guard. While the Nuggets have a good backcourt room, their backup point guard position is arguably the biggest weakness on the roster.

Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones is an interesting trade candidate for Denver. The 29-year-old is on a one-year deal worth $7 million, but has struggled to make his mark in Orlando. This season, Jones is averaging just 3.1 points and 2.5 assists in 16.1 minutes per game. However, in the past, he has shown how valuable he can be.

Jones is known for being an incredible floor general who can distribute the ball at a high level while keeping turnovers to a minimum.

In his three seasons before signing with the Magic, Jones averaged 10.8 points, 5.9 assists, and one turnover per game, while shooting 46% from the field and 40% from three-point range. At a low price, Jones could be a valuable and reliable backup point guard for the Nuggets, rather than relying on guys like Bruce Brown to play out of position.

2. Cam Thomas, Nets

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While the idea of trading for Cam Thomas from the Brooklyn Nets might stir the pot a bit, it might not be as bad an idea as it seems. Thomas, 24, is on an expiring deal worth just under $6 million, and bringing him to Denver to prove himself in an offensive-minded sixth man role could be great for everyone involved.

The Nuggets do not necessarily need a sparkplug off the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. already in that role, but it might not hurt to get someone who can create his own shot at a higher level.

There is certainly an argument to be made that Thomas does not play winning basketball, but in the right role and environment, he could thrive. Even in a lesser role in Brooklyn this season, Thomas is averaging 16.1 points per game, although he is doing it inefficiently.

While this is certainly a bigger swing to take than acquiring Jones, it is a fun idea that the Nuggets have to at least consider.

3. Jeremy Sochan, Spurs

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Now, getting away from the idea of acquiring a backup guard, we can look at potentially trading for a backup power forward. While two-way (soon to be standard) forward Spencer Jones has proven that he can play to the Nuggets' standard, getting another option at that position could help.

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is on an expiring deal worth about $7.1 million and is set to hit restricted free agency this summer. The 22-year-old forward had a consistent first three years, but has struggled to stay in San Antonio's rotation this season. Still, though, Sochan could potentially be a difference-maker in the right situation.

Sochan brings defensive versatility and some promising offensive tools, although his three-point shot is a significant negative. There is no guarantee that Sochan is even a better option than Spencer Jones as a backup power forward, but having more depth at that position, especially with Aaron Gordon's extended injury absence, could be smart.

More Denver Nuggets Content