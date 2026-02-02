Nuggets Announce Big Christian Braun Update for Pistons Game

The Denver Nuggets announced some big news regarding Christian Braun and his injury status before their upcoming matchup vs. the Detroit Pistons.

According to a new injury report update from the Nuggets, Braun has been upgraded to questionable for Denver's game against the Pistons.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Pistons:



QUESTIONABLE:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Cameron Johnson (Right Knee Bone Bruise)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/7Cojsa9eF4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 2, 2026

Braun, who's been dealing with a lingering ankle injury dating back to the middle of November, had previously been listed as doubtful before being downgraded to out before the Nuggets' previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, it would only take one more game before Braun would see that status shift in the right direction, as he could now be on track to make his long-awaited return to the Nuggets' lineup, coming at the perfect time against the East's number-one-seeded Pistons.

Now going from out, to doubtful, to his current status now elevated to questionable, there's real optimism that the Nuggets will finally see their $100 million man on the floor after last seeing him on January 9th.

Christian Braun Could Return vs. Pistons

Since initially suffering his right ankle sprain on November 12th against the LA Clippers, Braun has managed to play just three games on the Nuggets' calendar as he's been working his way back to full strength.

During his 14 games played on the season thus far, Braun has averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 21.2% from three—a far cry from the way he finished his breakout third year, but could now be finally turning a corner to get back to 100%, and get those numbers to see a welcomed boost.

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) before the game against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Braun had gotten a few hopes up to play following his status upgrade before facing the Thunder, but would eventually take a couple more days off to find what head coach David Adelman credits with finding his complete explosiveness before officially returning to the lineup.

“I don’t think he’ll play…just want to make sure that his explosion— his comfort level is where it should be. Cam Johnson is the same way," Adelman said before facing the Thunder.

Now that the Nuggets and Braun have had more time on their hands to truly find that explosiveness and come back to form, it's looking more likely that Denver's two-way wing will return to the starting lineup and continue to get the rotation increasingly healthy from what had been the usual from the past several weeks.

Braun's official playing status will be cemented closer to the Nuggets' tip-off on the road against the Pistons at 5 p.m. MT, also offering a perfect chance for Denver to bounce back from their latest loss to the OKC Thunder over the weekend against a quality opponent.

More Denver Nuggets Content