Nuggets' David Adelman Applauds Jamal Murray After All-Star Nod

After putting together a career-best campaign through the first 50 games of this NBA season, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was finally awarded his first-ever All-Star appearance after a decade of tenure in the league, being one of the lucky seven Western Conference reserves announced over the weekend.

It's the first time since 2010 in which the Nuggets will have a pair of players in the All-Star Game festivities, as Murray now joins previously named starter Nikola Jokic in the trip to Los Angeles to play next to the league's biggest stars later this February.

After Murray's All-Star fate was announced, Nuggets head coach David Adelman had a few jokes for his guard before Denver's action against the OKC Thunder, but also made sure to hand him his due praise as well.

"Yeah, I just yelled at him and said he’s going to have to do a lot of interviews now in Los Angeles," Adelman joked.

"Yeah, when I saw that, so many things went through my mind," he continued. "I mean just, multiple 50-point games, multiple 50-point games in the playoffs, triple-double in the Finals, NBA champion, most wins in the West over the last 10 years and he’s the point guard of that team, 55-piece last year, 17 assists this year, NBA All-Star. So, in my mind, all of those things make sense except for the one that was missing. So, All-NBA,maybe he’ll be considered."

David Adelman Has High Praise for Jamal Murray

From being a player who was once a consistent snub left off the All-Star roster on a yearly basis, Murray transitioned into becoming one of the few locks in the Western Conference to achieve said feat due to the tear he's been on this season.

During the 44 games Murray has been on the floor, he's averaged a career-high 25.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists a night, combined with being the main component that's kept the Nuggets afloat in the West while dealing with several key injuries to their lineup––including a month-long absence for Nikola Jokic, and weeks-long leaves for Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun.

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball in first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He's had 13 games this season with 30 points or more, three of those with 40 or more, and had his season-high 52-point performance against the Indiana Pacers back at the start of December that further fanned the flame to his chances of making his first-ever All-Star appearance.

It's always been known how elite and talented of an offensive piece Murray is, and how highly he stands amongst one of the best guards in the Western Conference. But now, his status is cemented as an All-Star to show for it, and now adds another accolade to add to his quickly growing resume that Adelman certainly isn't overlooking.

Murray and Jokic will now make their way to Los Angeles to play in the All-Star Game on February 16th, where Murray can then gun for a chance at this year's All-Star MVP on Team World to stack his resume up even further.

