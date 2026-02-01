Nuggets vs. Thunder Injury Report Lists Several Key Starters

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a huge win over the L.A. Clippers on Friday in Nikola Jokic's first game back from a month-long injury absence, and it could not be a better time to have the three-time MVP on the floor. The Nuggets are heading into a Sunday night matchup with the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they will need all the help they can get.

Luckily for Denver, Jokic seems to be staying in the lineup for Sunday's game, as the Nuggets expect him to play for the second straight game after missing 16 games with a knee injury. The Nuggets also expect co-star point guard Jamal Murray to suit up, despite dealing with an injury of his own. However, their injuries go far deeper than their two best players.

Nuggets injury report vs. Thunder

Jan 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite getting Jokic back in the lineup, the Nuggets remain severely banged up heading into Sunday's game. The Nuggets have not seen their lineup at full strength since the first 11 games of the season, and they will still go several weeks without being completely healthy.

For Sunday's game, the Nuggets remain without Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon, though Christian Braun was upgraded, offering hope of a near return. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Nikola Jokic - PROBABLE (left knee bone bruise)

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (right hamstring inflammation; left hip inflammation)

Christian Braun - DOUBTFUL (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Thunder:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Knee Bone Bruise)

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation, Left Hip Inflammation)



DOUBTFUL:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Cameron… pic.twitter.com/qtyaiFhN9w — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 31, 2026

The Nuggets' starting five of Murray, Braun, Johnson, Gordon, and Jokic started the season in dominating fashion, but injuries have gotten the best of them. Once again, each of those five players is listed on their injury report, and even though the two most important are expected to suit up, it is still a sore sight.

Especially going against the Thunder, the Nuggets wish they could be at full strength, but at this point, they are used to playing shorthanded.

Thunder injury report vs. Nuggets

While not many teams in the league have dealt with injuries like the Nuggets have this season, the Thunder have certainly had their fair share. The defending champs will be without All-Star wing Jalen Williams for Sunday's game, as well as key guard Alex Caruso. The Thunder's full injury report:

Alex Caruso - OUT (right adductor strain)

Ajay Mitchell - OUT (abdominal strain)

Thomas Sorber - OUT (right ACL surgical recovery)

Nikola Topic - OUT (surgical recovery)

Jalen Williams - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Ajay Mitchell (25) celebrate after scoring against the Miami Heat during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While the Thunder's injuries do not amount to the severity of what the Nuggets have been through this season, they have rarely seen their lineup at full strength. Williams has played just 24 games this season and is now set to miss his seventh straight with this hamstring strain. Williams' absence will certainly give this game a different feel, but Nuggets fans certainly should not get too comfortable because this Thunder team is still very dangerous.

These two teams have not met since the Thunder sent the Nuggets home in Game 7 of the second round of the 2025 playoffs, and while both teams are shorthanded for the rematch, it will certainly still be an exciting game.

The Nuggets and Thunder are set to tip off in Denver at 7:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, available to watch on NBC and stream on Peacock.

More Denver Nuggets Content