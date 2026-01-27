Things might be a bit tougher than usual for the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming matchup against the East's one-seeded Detroit Pistons––simply due to the hectic traveling events that have been in motion for the team across the past few days.

As a good chunk of the country has been dealing with inclement weather and a raging snowstorm over the weekend, so were the Nuggets.

The team had traveled from Milwaukee to Memphis on Friday night to play the Grizzlies for Sunday as a part of their final road stop before returning home to Denver; a game that would inevitably be canceled because of the heavy snow that added some extreme travel difficulties.

However, it wouldn't be until after the Nuggets' game was canceled against the Grizzlies that things kept spiraling out of control.

With the weather hindering their travel plans, the team would be stuck in Memphis for the next three nights before being scheduled to fly out to Denver on Monday morning. But, according to Altitude TV's Katy Winge, it wouldn't be without a multiple-hour delay including de-icing the plane that kept the Nuggets from flying out until nearly 6 p.m. CT.

Nuggets travel day from Memphis:



Delayed to the airport. Arrived around 2pm.



The plane was parked for the 48 hours of the storm so it was frozen all around and to the ground.



De-icing took close to two hours.



Take off 5:48pm.

Land in Denver 7pm.



Nuggets play in 24 hours. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) January 27, 2026

The Nuggets would finally find their way back to the Mile High after a nearly four-day detour to Memphis without even having a game to show for it.

Now, they'll be tasked with overcoming the challenge that is the Pistons; the current second-best record in the NBA standings behind the OKC Thunder, and with Monday's travel woes to pair alongside it.

Nuggets' Task vs. Pistons Gets Even Tougher

The Nuggets have faced their chaotic moments in the NBA schedule so far this season, but nothing to this extent.

After what was initially expected to be a four-game slate in six days, Denver would cut that total down to three, and now come home after a brief two-game road trip with a three-day rest to match up against the Pistons; just 24 hours after touching down from Memphis.

Feb 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives past Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

On the surface, having that extra rest could benefit the Nuggets and their chances against Detroit. After all, Denver had eight of their rotational players on the injury report before setting to face the Grizzlies––three of whom have since been upgraded to probable to play against Detroit, including soon-to-be All-Star Jamal Murray.

However, there's also a good chance that extended rest without any team practices, paired with a turbulent weekend of traveling to get back home, can actually lead to some added rust from the Nuggets roster, and leave them a bit shakier than expected against this Pistons team.

One good note for the Nuggets is just how well they've done this season with some added rest to their benefit. When having two or three days of rest in between games this year, Denver has a 7-1 record in those opportunities. As a home underdog, though, they have a 2-3 record.

The favored Pistons being on a hot streak as of late does add a bit more difficulty for the Nuggets, who are still set to be without the services of Nikola Jokic for a 15th consecutive game, along with other starters Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun.

Detroit has won eight of their last ten games on the schedule, with their latest road loss coming nearly a month ago on December 28th against the LA Clippers.

It remains to be seen if the Nuggets can pull off such a feat to overcome their recent travel nightmare, but doing so against one of the top two teams in the NBA won't be making it much easier.

