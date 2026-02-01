Nuggets Fans React to Jamal Murray Being Named an NBA All-Star

A big talking point around Nikola Jokić's legacy is that he has never had an All-Star teammate through his first ten seasons with the Denver Nuggets. At the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, that is set to change.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has officially been named to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game as a Western Conference reserve, as he is now set to join Jokić in Los Angeles on February 15. While this certainly does not come as a surprise, given the season Murray has been having, it is a relief to see him officially named among the league's best.

Murray is joined by Anthony Edwards, Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deni Avdija, and LeBron James as West reserves.

Murray gets a well-deserved nod

The 28-year-old guard was long regarded as one of the best players in the NBA to never be named an All-Star, but he can finally change that narrative. This season, Murray is averaging 25.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game with efficient 49.2/44.7/88.1 shooting splits.

There was no question about whether or not Murray deserved to be in the All-Star Game, especially after elevating his game while Jokić missed a month with a knee injury. The Nuggets played 16 consecutive games without their superstar center, but Murray led the charge to help Denver win ten of those games and stay afloat while shorthanded.

Murray, along with the other West reserves, notably made it over stars like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Alperen Şengün. While some fans across the league are upset about those snubs, Nuggets fans are more focused on their beloved point guard finally getting the first All-Star nod of his career.

Nuggets fans show love to Murray

Plenty of Nuggets fans made sure to show love to Murray on social media after the All-Star announcement.

"Long Overdue!!" one fan said.

Long Overdue!! 🏹 — Matt Michelotti (@MattMichelotti) February 1, 2026

"HE FINALLY DID IT BABYYYY," another fan excitedly posted, "THE BLUE ARROW IS AN ALL STAR."

HE FINALLY DID IT BABYYYY



THE BLUE ARROW IS AN ALL STAR — 🦬BuffsSportsZone🐴⚒️(CU MBB: 13-9) (@DaBuffSportsZn) February 1, 2026

"HE DESERVES IT," one fan said.

HE DESERVES IT — HQE (@thehqenba) February 1, 2026

"HELL YES JAMAL! So happy for the Blue Arrow!!!" a fan replied.

It is no secret that Nuggets fans are incredibly excited for Murray, especially after many have been preaching all season long that he deserves his long-awaited All-Star bid. Not only has Jokic been playing at an All-Star level this season, but he has also been one of the league's top players in general.

"Long time coming! Love to see it! Will be a Nuggets legend," a fan said.

Long time coming! Love to see it! Will be a Nuggets legend ⚒️🔵🟡 https://t.co/SrBqLVPoIv — ThemilehighAgenda (@milehighAgenda) February 1, 2026

"Long overdue, but well deserved!" another fan said.

"JOKIC FINALLY HAS AN ALL STAR TEAMMATE," one fan posted.

JOKIC FINALLY HAS AN ALL STAR TEAMMATE https://t.co/gRQatoyAiE pic.twitter.com/I8CIwYZcR2 — CLion64 (@CLion643) February 1, 2026

"And just like that, JamalMurray is now officially an all star!! Well deserved!" a fan posted.

And just like that, Jamal Murray is now officially an all star!! Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/jmMqzI1pJL — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) February 1, 2026

"JamalMurray said he’d be ready from the jump this year and he delivered on it. Easy All Star pick," a Nuggets analyst posted.

Jamal Murray said he’d be ready from the jump this year and he delivered on it. Easy All Star pick. 👏👏 https://t.co/3NqXMf4oJB — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) February 1, 2026

"Covering someone’s entire career is special. It’s been awesome watching JamalMurray enter this league as a rookie, blossom into one of the NBA’s most clutch and dangerous players, win a championship, and now become an All-Star. Another extraordinary chapter in this Nuggets era," another Nuggets analyst said.

Covering someone’s entire career is special. It’s been awesome watching Jamal Murray enter this league as a rookie, blossom into one of the NBA’s most clutch and dangerous players, win a championship, and now become an All-Star. Another extraordinary chapter in this Nuggets era. https://t.co/dyfdLOnLgm — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) February 1, 2026

While some fans across the league might be confused about why Murray is heading to the All-Star Game, it is clear that those fans have no idea what the star guard has been up to this season. Of course, it is great to see Murray make his first trip to the All-Star Game, but it is much better knowing how much he deserved this.

Murray has been nothing short of incredible this season, and this All-Star bid helps the rest of the NBA recognize what he has been doing as well.

