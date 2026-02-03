Nuggets Announce Updated Christian Braun Status vs Pistons

The Denver Nuggets will officially have Christian Braun back in their lineup vs. the Detroit Pistons after a nearly month-long absence.

According to Katy Winge of Altitude TV, head coach David Adelman says Braun will be active for the Nuggets against the Pistons, thus elevating him from questionable to available for their road trip in Detroit.

"Christian Braun will play tonight for Denver. David Adelman said they’ll see how he feels and use him accordingly. Not sure about starting him or bringing him off the bench yet."

Braun last played for the Nuggets on January 9th against the Atlanta Hawks, and has only played three games dating back to November 12th due to a lingering ankle injury.

However, after his status has been trending in the right direction at the start of this week, and now having nearly a month of rest to get back to 100%, Denver now feels confident in bringing their two-way guard back into the fold for what could be a potential NBA Finals preview against the Pistons.

Christian Braun Set to Return vs. Pistons

It might take a few games for Braun to get back to full speed after having only played 14 games this season. But nonethless, the Nuggets having another piece of their typical starting five back in the fold is a major positive.

During his limited appearances this season, Braun has averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 21.2% from three.

It's not quite the same numbers from what the Nuggets had been accustomed to when looking back at his breakout year three season, but he'll now have a little bit over 30 games, starting with their pending matchup against Detroit, to get back to his typical form.

One interesting fallout of Braun's return to the lineup: the Nuggets could be without Spencer Jones against the Pistons.

Bennett Durando of the Denver Post reports that with Braun active, the Nuggets may decide to sit Jones in an effort to preserve his status on his two-way deal, then get him elevated for tomorrow's back-to-back road trip against the New York Knicks.

Jones has one game of NBA eligibility remaining on his two-way deal, so by resting him now, he'll be fresh for a quick turnaround in New York, while also lining up nicely with the Nuggets' schedule to sign onto a traditional contract following the trade deadline, as Denver's next game resides over the weekend against the Chicago Bulls.

Without Jones, that could leave the Nuggets without a bit of defensive versatility in their lineup against a tough matchup in Detroit. But with the way that Peyton Watson has been performing on both ends of the floor as of late, combined with the offensive prowess of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver might still have just enough to overcome their tough road challenge in Little Caesars Arena.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Pistons lands at 5 p.m. MT, where Denver will try to overcome their previous loss against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

