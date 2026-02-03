Nikola Jokic Draws Lofty Comparison to Lakers Legend

Many fans are quick to say that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player, especially as the best passing center in NBA history, but there is one interesting comparison that Los Angeles Lakers' three-time champion Byron Scott recently made.

On Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast, the NBA champion forward actually compared Jokic to his former Lakers teammate, Magic Johnson. Scott claims that the closest current player to Johnson is the Serbian superstar.

"[Magic Johnson] controlled the game. The closest to him to me right now is the Joker (Nikola Jokic). The Joker is a guy that controls the pace, the guys that play with him understand that he is more than willing to make them better and to help them. So I think he is the closest to him that I've seen and I'm not going by position, just is the way his knowledge of the game and the way that he sees the game. He's probably the closest in the game today," Scott said.

Is Jokic a "mini" Magic?

While it seems like a stretch to compare Jokic to an all-time great like Johnson on the surface, it certainly makes sense. Johnson dominated the game as a 6-foot-9 point guard, especially with his playmaking ability and high IQ. Now, looking at a guy like Jokic, who is a 6-foot-11 point center with elite playmaking and high IQ.

In fact, many could argue that Jokic actually has a leg up on Johnson because of his scoring ability, although that might be taking this comparison too far.

This is some notable praise from Scott, though, as any comparison to a Hall of Famer and NBA legend like Johnson is nothing to scoff at. Jokic has cemented an impressive legacy for himself, and while he is not in the same status as Johnson, he could be getting close.

THIS NIKOLA JOKIĆ PASS 🤯



HOW DOES HE DO IT??? pic.twitter.com/G2d47VP2Xb — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

Jokic is already on par with Johnson with NBA MVP awards, each earning three throughout their career, although the Nuggets' superstar will have the opportunity to pass him in that department. However, Johnson has five NBA championships, compared to Jokic's one, which is the biggest difference in their careers.

Of course, Scott was not comparing the careers of these two legends, but it is still interesting to see how Jokic stacks up against a player like Johnson. The fact that Jokic even came to mind for Scott when discussing Johnson is a testament in itself.

Jokic has set the bar for passing big men, as Scott believes he is changing the game as a point center.

"Point center. Yeah, he's the first, and he might be the last," Scott said about Jokic.

Jokic is certainly a rare breed, and why he might be a couple of championships away from reaching Johnson's legendary status, it is hard to deny their on-court similarities as elite playmakers and game managers.

More Denver Nuggets Content