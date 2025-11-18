Cam Johnson Finally Shines Despite Nuggets' Loss vs. Bulls

Another game. Another Nikola Jokic 30+ point triple-double.

That was his eighth triple-double in 13 games. The rest of the NBA has 17 combined. How does the Joker do it, especially under a constant mile high microscope? He leads the NBA in assists and rebounds, he scored 36 on the night, he currently holds the NBA’s second best true shooting percentage, and continues to show why he’s the world’s most versatile baller.

Historically, the Denver Nuggets win approximately 78% of their games when Jokic has a triple-double. Unfortunately for Denver, Monday was not one of those nights. There was inconsistent play from the Nuggets (and some iffy officiating) and, as a result, the Chicago Bulls handed them their first home loss of the season, 130-127.

There were some bright spots in the loss, however. First, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon combined for 58 points (34 and 24 respectively). Not only that, but despite the loss, the Nuggets still have the second best net rating in the entire Association. And finally, Cameron Johnson actually decided to show up and play.

Cameron Johnson Has Season-Best Performance vs. Bulls

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) shoots during warmups before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Cam Johnson has been struggling to find his groove this season—and it’s hard not to compare him to former Nugget (and team swap buddy) Michael Porter Jr.,—but this is what we do. How can we not?

They both carry similar career stats, they’re both shooters, and they’re both meant to open up the floor. And if we’re looking at the season so far, MPJ easily wins the stat line. But the blundering Brooklyn Nets are 2-11. The Nuggets are 10-3 and a force to be reckoned with. And Cam Johnson is a major part of that punch—and the crazy thing is he’s still finding his way. This could get fun.

Against the Bulls, Johnson had 19 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Best of all, he actually drained a three-pointer. You heard me right. And not just one. My man rained down five behind the arc on Monday night. It’s. About. Time. Is this a sign?

Are the stars aligning? Is this an omen of what’s to come? I don’t see a blood moon and I’m no prognosticator, but I’ve said it since the preseason: Cam Johnson will, without a doubt, find his place and rhythm and shot and confidence with this club—and when he does, look out.

More Denver Nuggets Content