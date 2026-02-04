Nuggets vs. Knicks Injury Report Lists Multiple Key Starters

While most of the NBA world tries to wrap their heads around some of the trade deadline drama, the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks are preparing for a big cross-conference matchup on Wednesday.

There is not much drama with either the Nuggets or Knicks the night before the trade deadline, as the only thing preventing a marquee matchup on Wednesday is injury concerns. The Nuggets have been one of the NBA's most banged-up teams throughout the season, and they continue to deal with some key injuries on Wednesday.

Nuggets injury report

While getting Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas, and Christian Braun back from extended absences certainly makes things better for the Nuggets, injuries to Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson still cloud their lineup. Luckily, those will likely be their only two absences for Wednesday's matchup. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Christian Braun - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Jan 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After Braun was listed as doubtful and questionable in their last two games, respectively, it is great to see him elevated to probable for Wednesday's matchup. While Braun struggled in his first game back in the lineup after a 12-game absence, as he gets more comfortable, he should continue to make an impact on both sides of the floor.

The Nuggets expect Johnson to return to the lineup before the All-Star break, but with just four more games until the week-long vacation, including Wednesday's matchup, the team could just play it safe and hold him out a bit longer than anticipated.

Knicks injury report

While the Nuggets are dealing with some key absences, they could catch a break with a pair of Knicks' injuries. The Knicks have listed key guard Josh Hart on Wednesday's injury report, while also ruling out standout sixth man Miles McBride. The Knicks' full injury report:

Josh Hart - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Mohamed Diawara - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Miles McBride - OUT (left ankle injury management)

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Of course, it is worth monitoring Hart's status leading up to Wednesday's tip-off. The Knicks are much better with Hart on the floor, and their record proves it. New York is just 5-6 without Hart in the lineup this season, compared to their 27-12 record when he plays.

The Knicks have also been one of the league's hottest teams recently, winning seven straight games. However, this matchup with the Nuggets is certainly their toughest test since the start of their winning streak.

The Knicks will be a tough challenge for the Nuggets, who have lost their last two games, but they need a good test to get them back on track.

The Nuggets and Knicks are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. MT in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, available to watch on ESPN.

More Denver Nuggets Content