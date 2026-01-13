Nuggets Encouraged by Veteran Big’s Recent Stretch

The Denver Nuggets, in their past four games, have rattled off an impressive 3-1 record through that stretch while they've been extremely undermanned— being without critical components of their lineup, including, but not limited to, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, offseason acquisition Cam Johnson, and first-time All-Star candidate Jamal Murray.

That success has been in large part due to the way Denver's depth has stepped up in recent performances, with one of the key names that's had a strong recent sample size being veteran Nuggets big man Zeke Nnaji.

In his past four games, Nnaji has come off the bench to fill a vital hole in Denver's frontcourt, has scored in double figures for each and every showing, and is fresh off a win against the Milwaukee Bucks at home where had his best plus-minus of the season (+21) along with a double double worth 14 points and 10 rebounds.

After the win over Milwaukee, Nuggets head coach David Adelman handed some high praise towards Nnaji for the way he's stepped up in Denver's past few games, emphasizing the confidence he's playing with as a big reason for that effectiveness.

"He’s playing free, he’s playing confident," Adelman said of Nnaji. "His finishing has been really good as of late, which is a major key for us right now because he’s rolling to the rim so much. He’s creating two-on-ones and three-on-twos. I thought Zeke, a few times, his roll actually created corner threes or shots for other guys. He’s just playing within himself."

"When you play within yourself and have a cockiness to you and how you play, then you’re in a really, really good spot as a professional basketball player. So, I was really proud of him.”

Zeke Nnaji Emerging as Nuggets' Bright Spot

Jan 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now for the season, Nnaji is averaging just 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in just 11 minutes a night, which might not jump off the page in terms of eye-catching statistics, but for the role that he's filled in while Denver is down several rotational players due to injury, especially in the frontcourt, he's been a major bright spot for the Nuggets and their ability to stay afloat in the Western Conference.

Zeke Nnaji blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jalen Pickett scores on the other end.



What a sequence pic.twitter.com/iRvERZeL71 — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 12, 2026

His best performance of the season came during the first of his recent four-game sample size when he came off the bench to play 32 minutes, tying a career-high 21 points in an overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers behind an impressive four of five three-pointers made, paired with eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, coming away with the 125-124 narrow victory.

With the pieces the Nuggets and Adelman have to play with, their size and versatility have their limits from what a Denver lineup at 100% would look like, but Nnaji's 6-foot-10 frame to help match up with some of their size-heavy matchups, while also showing he can score in bursts from both inside and deep, he's become the perfect fill-in five for this team, especially for however long Jokic is forced to the side.

It remains to be seen just how Nnaji's role may shift in the near future, especially if he continues to capitalize on his opportunities like he has recently, but based on Adelman's comments, expect to see a bit more of their sixth-year big man in the lineup for the weeks ahead.

