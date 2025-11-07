Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Could Give Denver Huge Advantage
The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night for an NBA Cup matchup. After losing their first NBA Cup game last Friday, this meeting with the Warriors turns into a must-win for Denver if they want to advance to the elimination rounds.
The Nuggets have won five of six games since suffering an opening-night loss to the Warriors, but are in a great position to get revenge against the star-studded Golden State team on Friday night. The Warriors have released their injury report for the big game, and it is looking grim for Golden State's stars.
Warriors' injury report gives Nuggets a leg up
The Warriors have already ruled out superstar point guard Steph Curry ahead of Friday's matchup as he battles an illness, and have listed the other two parts of their star trio as well. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable with a right low back strain, while Draymond Green is probable with a right rib contusion. De'Anthony Melton is also ruled out as he recovers from ACL surgery.
Of course, Golden State playing without Curry already gives the Nuggets a sizeable advantage, and if Butler has to miss Friday's game too, it could turn into a catastrophe for the Warriors.
Nuggets' injury report stays clean
On top of the Warriors battling Curry's illness and Butler's injury, the Nuggets' clean injury report only helps their case. The Nuggets have listed just one player on their injury report, as third-string center Zeke Nnaji is probable with a right ankle sprain.
Nnaji has played just 11 total minutes for the Nuggets this season, so regardless of his injury status on Friday night, Denver's lineup will not change.
Denver has been incredibly lucky with injuries early in their 2025-26 campaign, as they have not had a single player in their regular nine-man rotation miss a game yet. The Nuggets will have a significant leg up on the Warriors on Friday night, gaining a Steph Curry-sized advantage before players even touch the court.
The Warriors and Nuggets are set to face off in Denver on Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Prime Video.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Tim Hardaway Jr. Turns Heads Through First Seven Games With Nuggets
- Nuggets Catch Big Break Before Warriors Game With Steph Curry Update
- Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Says Nikola Jokic Is Overlooked in One Area
- Heat Forward Says Nikola Jokic Tried Recruiting Him to Nuggets
- Top 3 Performers From Nuggets' Win Over Heat