Nuggets Facing Harsh Reality With Peyton Watson’s Future

It looks like the Denver Nuggets could be facing some trouble in retaining forward Peyton Watson for this coming summer.

According to Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, league sources believe it's increasingly unlikely for Watson to be in the Nuggets' price range during next summer's restricted free agency after not coming to terms with a new deal before the regular season.

"Watson and the Nuggets did not agree to a contract extension before the season, which would’ve tagged him with the same poison-pill provision as Braun. Instead, he’s now performing well in a contract year, and league sources believe it’s increasingly unlikely that he’ll be in Denver’s price range next summer when he’s a restricted free agent," Durando wrote.

A sneakily notable development for the Nuggets, even if it may not be an issue in the short-term outlook of this season.

Peyton Watson Facing Uncertain Future in Denver

Watson, like his Nuggets teammate, Christian Braun, were the two primary names Denver had on the roster eyeing some contract uncertainty before this season kicked off; both on expiring deals slated to hit restricted free agency without an agreement in place.

Braun, of the two, would be able to land that coveted contract—landing a hefty pay raise of five years, $125 million—to keep him in Denver for the foreseeable future. Watson, though, would be left empty-handed without a deal, forcing him to be a restricted free agent this offseason, free to receive offers from other teams interested in his services while giving the Nuggets a chance to match.

His restricted free agent status does provide the Nuggets with a bit of added flexibility in case another team is interested in bringing him aboard once the offseason rolls around. If the price is right, Denver can simply match any offer that Watson accepts outside of Denver that keeps his services in town.

The elephant in the room, though, is that Watson's having a career year. With both Braun and Aaron Gordon injured, the fourth-year wing has seen a steep increase in his responsibilities on both sides of the floor amid their absence; elevating to a nightly starter in recent weeks, and taking on big assignments on the defensive end.

In the 25 games he's played this season, Watson has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, shooting notably effective splits from the field of 50.3% from the field and 39.1% from three.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That type of production at 23 years old while being a part of one of the best teams in the Western Conference is bound to find some intrigue across the open market once the time comes, and when it does, those offers coming in for Watson might just be a bit too steep for what Denver can offer.

In any event of a new deal, they'd almost certainly have to go over the cap to bring him back with their current roster. The Nuggets would be almost sure to surpass the first apron next summer as opposed to being under that line this season— and that's a route that Denver has been reluctant to take as a team that doesn't often dip into the luxury tax.

Simply, the logistics of a new contract for Watson in Denver are tricky, and in the end, could wind up with the Nuggets' two-way wing finding a new home once the time comes this summer. But, until something changes, he's bound to remain a nightly impact player on the floor for a top team in the West, and should continue to be a big piece of their competitive hopes for as long as he's on.

More Denver Nuggets Content