Jamal Murray Gives Keys to Success in Nuggets' Win vs. Celtics

Looking to finish their seven-game road trip on a high note, the Denver Nuggets took down the Boston Celtics 114-110, pulling off a shorthanded upset for the second straight game. Playing without Nikola Jokic, it is no secret that the Nuggets are a completely different team, but they have managed to string together three wins in five games while he is out.

After Wednesday's win over the Celtics, Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray talked about how Denver is able to succeed without their three-time MVP on the floor.

"Felt like my teammates were hooping. I was just finding the ball and trying to keep pressure on them, as well as pick my spots and play my game," Murray said. "Just a balance, not just without Jokic, but with everybody that's out. Just creating for other guys, and if it doesn't work, then creating again."

Jamal Murray is in control

To minimal surprise, Murray has taken over with Jokic sidelined. Not only do the Nuggets need Murray to step up offensively with the best offensive player in the game out with injury, but they need him to become the team's on-court leader. How Murray plays and controls the game dictates how the rest of the team plays, but he knows that it is his responsibility.

"At the same time, with the mentality that I can't be too passive and I've got to also be aggressive. I can't be too aggressive, I've got to get my teammates the ball," Murray said.

In four games without Jokic, Murray is averaging 26.0 points, 11.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game, truly taking charge in every aspect. Murray has done a great job as Denver's lead ball-handler and playmaker, making sure that his teammates get involved. Luckily for Murray and the Nuggets, he has gotten plenty of help.

The supporting cast is stepping up

WATSON ASCENDING: Peyton Watson has added a new dimension to the Denver Nuggets’ league-leading offense. A 23-year-old forward in his fourth season, Watson has scored at least 20 points in a career-high five straight games, highlighted by a 30-point performance with a… pic.twitter.com/3CL6yhTaxB — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2026

In their win in Boston, Nuggets wing Peyton Watson led the way with 30 points on 6-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while guys like Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji helped out in big ways as well. Murray made sure to credit some of their guys who contributed to a game-changing 14-0 fourth-quarter run.

"Zeke Nnaji. That's what happened. He was playing amazing defense. Peyton [Watson] as well. [Jalen] Pickett came in and helped take the load off me... I just thought we were really connected on defense," Murray said.

After Jokic went down, many fans were worried that Murray was going to be doing things on his own, which would have made the Nuggets very easy to defend and beat. Denver is very fortunate to have such an impressive and connected supporting cast, and a group of players who can each step up on any given night.

All in all, Nuggets had a good road trip

While the Nuggets finished their seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record, all things considered, it was pretty successful. With guys like Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas going down with injury, the Nuggets stayed strong and were able to pull out a couple more wins than expected.

"Solid," Murray said to sum up the road trip. "We've lost a player in each game. You know, it's solid. I know not everybody plays sports, but it's not easy when guys don't know and going to different cities, and we've had off-the-court bus issues, plane issues. So, it was solid, all in all."

The Nuggets are coming out of the road trip more banged up than they were heading into it, which seemed hard to do at the time, but they have shown that they can continue to compete, regardless of injuries.

More Denver Nuggets Content