Jamal Murray Addresses Injury Scare in Nuggets' Win vs. Bulls

The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge 16-point road win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak, and it was an incredible team performance all around. Nikola Jokic led the way with a dominant triple-double, dropping 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 17 assists, while Jamal Murray finished with a game-high 28 points and 11 assists.

However, Murray did not play the final four minutes of Saturday's game after appearing to suffer an injury, as the star point guard went straight to the locker room after exiting. Murray confirmed that he hurt his hip, but luckily assured that it is not an issue.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I'll be alright," Murray said. "Today I got hit and it hurt, but it's okay. It'll be alright."

Jamal Murray and David Adelman confident after the injury

The Nuggets are relieved to hear that Murray did not seriously injure his hip, as the team cannot afford many more injuries. The Nuggets, fortunately, got Cam Johnson back on the floor for the first time since December on Saturday, but they are still playing without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson for several weeks with hamstring injuries.

Denver has been severely banged up this season, and head coach David Adelman explained why they just kept him out of the game after the injury.

"It was his hip. I don't know if he just overcommitted, but I went back and talked to him. He seemed confident he's okay," Adelman said. "Obviously, we'll get him checked out. It just didn't make any sense once we got up double-digits to even bring him back. I'll be honest, this has just become an every-night thing for us. There's always somebody walking to the back, so hopefully this one is different than the other ones, and he's just kind of banged up and he'll be ready in a couple of days."

Jamal Murray tonight:



28 Points

11 Assists

3 Rebounds

11/18 FGM

4/9 3PM

2/2 FTM

31 Minutes pic.twitter.com/mHeLH22XHM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 8, 2026

The Nuggets' injury luck has been horrible this season, and Adelman continues to express how hard it is on the team when nearly every game somebody goes down. Luckily, Murray's injury does not seem to be too serious, but the Nuggets cannot catch a break.

Denver's next game is against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and to take down the new star duo of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, the Nuggets will likely need Murray available. Hopefully, this hip injury is not significant enough to keep him sidelined.

