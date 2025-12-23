Nuggets, Mavericks List Multiple Names on Latest Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets are up for a second leg of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks following their dominant win over the Utah Jazz from the night before. And for both teams, there's a handful of injuries worth taking note of before tip-off.

Here's the full injury landscape for both the Nuggets and Mavericks:

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PROBABLE – F Peyton Watdon (trunk)

PROBABLE – C Jonas Valanciunas (illness)

OUT – G Christian Braun (ankle)

OUT – F Aaron Gordon (hamstring)

OUT – G Tamar Bates (foot)

For the Nuggets, there's no changes to their injury outlook from their previous night of action against the Jazz. Peyton Watson is probable to suit up once again after having missed the two games before facing Utah, as is Jonas Valanciunas, who continues to deal with a lingering illness.

Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends against Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon will also remain out with their respective long-term injuries, and likely eye closer to the new year before getting a chance to get on the floor once again.

Tamar Bates, Denver's two-way rookie, will also be out as he's now recovering from foot surgery and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

DOUBTFUL – G Max Christie (illness)

QUESTIONABLE – C Moussa Cisse (two-way)

OUT – G Dante Exum (knee)

OUT – G Kyrie Irving (knee)

QUESTIONABLE – G Miles Kelly (two-way)

OUT – C Dereck Lively II (foot)

QUESTIONABLE – C Dwight Powell (illness)

DOUBTFUL – G Klay Thompson (knee)

QUESTIONABLE – F PJ Washington (foot)

QUESTIONABLE – G Brandon Williams (ankle)

On the Mavericks' side, there's certainly a few more names of their own that could be forced out of the action.

Two of their top shooters on the roster in Max Christie and Klay Thompson have their statuses up in the air, have a couple of frontcourt members in Dwight Powell and PJ Washington deemed questionable, and of course, are still without the services of Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively due to their extended injury absences.

Anthony Davis and prize number-one pick, Cooper Flagg, though, both appear to be good to go for their second meeting against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets this season.

Last time these two faced off at the beginning of the month, it resulted in a tough 121-131 loss for Denver behind a combined 56 points from both Davis and Flagg. The Nuggets will hope to right the ship for round two and extend their winning streak to two in order to retain their spot atop the Western Conference.

