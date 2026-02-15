How to Watch Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the NBA All-Star Game

The Denver Nuggets are being represented in the All-Star Game by two players for the first time since Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups were selected together in 2010. Now, the Nuggets will be represented by arguably the best duo in the NBA in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Murray is finally making his first career All-Star Game appearance after being noted as one of the best non-All-Stars in the league for years. This is well-deserved for Murray, as he has been one of the league's top point guards all season, averaging 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game with 48.5/42.5/88.7 shooting splits.

Jokic, of course, is known as the best player in the world, especially after winning three NBA MVP awards in the last five years. This season, it was a no-brainer for him to be selected as an All-Star starter, making his eighth career appearance. Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game with 59.0/42.0/84.0 shooting splits.

When and how to watch the All-Star Game

As a reminder, the NBA is shifting its All-Star Game format this year. Now, there are two USA teams and one international team, and the three squads will play a round-robin tournament. Murray and Jokic will be representing Team World on Sunday.

Game 1 of the All-Star Game, which will be Team World against USA Stars, is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 p.m. MT. If Jokic and Murray are able to lead Team World to a win in Game 1, then they will play their second game at 3:55 p.m. MT against USA Stripes. However, if they lose Game 1, they will not face USA Stripes until Game 3, which is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. MT.

The top two teams from the round-robin play will move on to play in the All-Star Championship, which is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. MT.

All games of this All-Star tournament will be available to watch on NBC and stream on Peacock.

All-Star rosters

Team World & our All-Star fellas 😌 pic.twitter.com/TWi1h81MER — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 14, 2026

Jokic and Murray are on a stacked Team World roster. On Sunday, they will be sharing the court with Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Deni Avdija, Alperen Sengun, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, and Norman Powell. Unfortunately, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined with injuries.

Team World's biggest competitor on Sunday is undoubtedly the USA Stripes, which is the veteran-led USA team. This team is headlined by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard, and Jalen Brunson, with other stars like Donovan Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox, and Brandon Ingram rounding out a very tough roster. Steph Curry will not be suiting up due to an injury.

While all eyes are on Team World and the USA Stripes, the USA Stars could catch both of them off guard. The USA Stars team is led by Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Devin Booker, with Chet Holmgren, Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, and Jalen Duren completing the young roster.

Championship and MVP odds

To minimal surprise, Team World and the USA Stripes are the clear frontrunners to win the All-Star tournament. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Team World as the favorite to win the championship at +155, while the USA Stripes are right behind them at +160. The USA Stars are the underdog, with +200 odds to win it all.

However, the All-Star MVP odds are not nearly as close. San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is the runaway favorite to win MVP on Sunday with +270 odds. The second-best odds to win the award? Jaylen Brown at +850.

Nuggets star Jamal Murray is the second-most likely player on Team World to win MVP at +1800, while Jokic is +3000 to win it. Of course, this is likely due to Murray admitting that he will be playing hard on Sunday, while Jokic is known for not trying in the All-Star Game.

Regardless, it will be great to see Jokic and Murray share the floor in the All-Star Game for the first time.

