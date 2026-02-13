Nikola Jokic Gives Jamal Murray His Flowers Before All-Star Game

For the first time since the 2009-10 season, the Denver Nuggets are sending two players to the NBA All-Star Game. Joining three-time MVP and eight-time All-Star Nikola Jokic at the event to represent the Mile High City is Jamal Murray, who is finally set to make his first career All-Star appearance.

Murray's All-Star bid is well-deserved, but Jokic believes his star teammate has been playing at a really high level for the past few seasons.

"I think he's playing really quality basketball the last two, three years," Jokic said about Murray. "You know, he had the injury and coming back, it's definitely a process for him. I think he's playing really good basketball the last two, three years."

Teammates forever?

Jokic and Murray have become one of the NBA's top duos over the past several years, if not the best. Now, both teammates are heading to the All-Star Game together for the first time, and there are reasons to believe this will not be the last time.

When asked if he would like to be able to play with Murray for his entire career, Jokic proved why they work so well as teammates.

"I mean, I would love it," Jokic responded. "I mean, just because it's so good when you know who you're playing with, and he cannot really surprise me. I know what he can do. The experience of playing, probably ten years, has definitely helped, but I don't want to change him if they ask me."

Jokic only had one season in the league before Murray joined the Nuggets, so really, these two have played together for nearly their entire NBA careers. It would be hard to imagine a Nuggets team without either of them at this point, and of course, they have a championship to show how effective they are together. Hopefully, they will be adding another one to their collection soon.

Nikola Jokić & Jamal Murray of the @nuggets are the first teammate duo in NBA history to combine for 90+ points & 25+ assists in a game. pic.twitter.com/a871P3A3kA — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 26, 2025

What Murray means to the Nuggets

Of course, Jokic is the greatest player the Nuggets have ever seen, but Murray has certainly etched himself in Denver history. Not only by being Jokic's sidekick, though, as Murray has done plenty on his own to make a name for himself among the best in Nuggets history.

"We definitely help each other through our careers, and we definitely made each other much better than we are," Jokic said. "... He definitely made a mark on this organization. He's gone through a lot. He was injured in the championship, now he's an All-Star after so many years that he was so close. I think it's good that the franchise still loves him and the fans still love him."

Especially now that Murray is getting the proper recognition from the league with his first All-Star appearance, it is hard to deny his spot among the greatest Nuggets ever. Murray is just the third All-Star guard the Nuggets have had since 2000, joining Allen Iverson and Chauncey Billups.

While it is usually hard to talk about Murray without bringing up Jokic, it is clear that Murray is making his own case as an NBA star. It will be great to see Denver's star duo team up in Los Angeles on Sunday.

More Denver Nuggets Content