How to Watch Jamal Murray in the NBA Three-Point Contest

The Denver Nuggets have not had a player compete in the NBA Three-Point Contest since Chauncey Billups finished third at the 2010 All-Star weekend in Dallas. Now, 16 years later in Los Angeles, Jamal Murray is gearing up to compete against the league's top sharpshooters.

Only one player in Nuggets' franchise history has actually won the contest, which was Voshon Lenard in 2004, but can Murray become the next Denver star to claim the title? This season, Murray is shooting 42.5% from three-point range on 7.4 attempts per game, cementing himself as one of the league's top threats from beyond the arc.

When and how to watch Murray in the Three-Point Contest

NBA All-Star weekend kicked off on Friday night with the Rising Stars tournament that featured some of the league's top young talent, and now fans are undoubtedly ready to see what Saturday night has in store.

NBA ALL-STAR SATURDAY IS HERE 🍿@StateFarm 3-Point Contest@Kia Shooting Stars@ATT Slam Dunk



The action gets underway at Intuit Dome at 5:00pm/et on NBC & Peacock! pic.twitter.com/n66j3BImt0 — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

All-Star Saturday night festivities, which include the Three-Point Contest, Shooting Stars, and Slam Dunk Contest, are set to start at 3:00 p.m. MT. The Three-Point Contest will be the first event of the three, followed by Shooting Stars and the Slam Dunk Contest to ultimately close the night. All events will air on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock.

If you want to ensure you do not miss any of the action of the Three-Point Contest, make sure to tune in at 3:00 p.m. MT, although the event itself likely will not start on time.

Who is competing?

While Murray is Denver's headliner for the Three-Point Contest, he is joined by some of the league's biggest stars. The entire eight-player field:

G Jamal Murray, Nuggets

G Devin Booker, Suns

G Kon Knueppel, Hornets

G Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

G Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

F Bobby Portis, Bucks

G Norman Powell, Heat

8 of the league's best from beyond the arc 🔥



Who's your pick to take home the @StateFarm 3-Point Contest title?



Don't miss NBA All-Star Saturday at 5:00pm/et on NBC & Peacock! pic.twitter.com/dRwzXS2tr8 — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2026

Five of the eight participants in Saturday's Three-Point Contest will also be competing in Sunday's All-Star Game, including Murray.

Jamal Murray's odds

There is no doubt that Murray can take home the title for Saturday's contest, but what are the sportsbooks saying? DraftKings Sportsbook is giving Jamal Murray +650 odds to win the Three-Point Contest on Saturday, which is tied for the third-best with Devin Booker. Kon Knueppel is the favorite at +240, while Damian Lillard has the second-best odds at +400.

Tyrese Maxey (+700) and Donovan Mitchell (+750) are both right behind Murray, while Norman Powell (+1000) and Bobby Portis (+1200) are viewed more as longshots.

Murray is also given +130 odds to qualify for the final round, which are the fourth-best, behind Knueppel, Lillard, and Booker. As a reminder, the top three scorers from the first round move on to the final round.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

