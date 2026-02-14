Nuggets Have Clear Priority Before All-Star Break Ends

The Denver Nuggets and the rest of the league have officially entered their All-Star break stint, allowing everyone to take a deep breath throughout the weekend in Los Angeles and the days after for some well-deserved rest and a bit of time off before embarking on the second half stretch of the season.

However, for the Nuggets in particular, the work won't be stopping behind the scenes. While the players on the floor will be taking part in some rest and recovery, the front office has one glaring assignment to check off before the regular season action resumes following the All-Star break, and they'll need to do all they can to accomplish it.

That assignment? Signing two-way forward Spencer Jones to a traditional NBA contract; a small aspect of the Nuggets' roster that has yet to be ironed out following the trade deadline, but needs to be addressed before Denver is back on the floor come next week.

What's the Holdup on Spencer Jones' New Deal?

Following the NBA trade deadline, reports had surfaced about the deal to ship out Hunter Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets that the Nuggets were converting Jones to a traditional contract, thus allowing him to finish out the regular season and lifting his 50-game limit previously on his two-way deal.

That process had been the rumored plan for the Nuggets for a couple of weeks heading into the deadline, so the development made sense. However, according to head coach David Adelman before their latest game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he made it known that the front office was still working through the contract specifics.

"That's still in the process," Adelmansaid via Altitude 92.5 FM. "His representation is talking to our front office. Both sides are trying to do what's right. One, for the team, and Spence has to look out for himself. That'll be a process. I'm trying to stay up to date with it, but obviously, Spence is a really big part of our team."

"That's how it is. Sports is a business at some point. Hoping it gets done by game time tomorrow [against Memphis]. If not, we'll go through the All-Star break, and we'll do our best to do something that's fair for both sides."

Considering Jones had been dealing with a concussion throughout the week to limit his availability anyways, a slight delay on his new contract didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. But now that the Nuggets are in the All-Star break with some extra time off before his next chance to play, it means Denver has to buckle down and lock in their defensive-minded wing for the season.

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jones has been a real bright spot for the Nuggets' rotation throughout the extent that he's played this season. In the 46 games he's played, Jones has averaged 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly a steal a game while shooting an efficient 50.5% from the field and 41.4% from three in those showings.

Defensively, he has the length and versatility to guard multiple positions. And that skillset becomes even more valuable for the Nuggets in games that their other top defenders, Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon, are sidelined with injury.

That also turns up the pressure for Denver's front office to get a deal done sooner rather than later in order to give this lineup a boost defensively in the meantime.

In reality, the Nuggets will likely get a deal done before their next game after the All-Star break, and thus allow for Jones to take the floor once again, potentially as a starter in the frontcourt, without any further issues until that contract expires at the end of the year. But if there are any further delays in signing his new deal or changing that once the time comes, further questions will have to be addressed.

More Denver Nuggets Content