Jamal Murray Reveals Mindset Heading Into First All-Star Game

For the first time since the 2009-10 season, when Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups teamed up for the exhibition match, the Denver Nuggets have two players heading to the All-Star Game. After Nikola Jokic was named a starter last week, co-star point guard Jamal Murray got his name called among the West reserves on Sunday night.

This marks Murray's first All-Star appearance of his career, officially taking him out of the conversation as the best player in the NBA not to be named an All-Star. However, not only is Murray heading to the All-Star Game, but he is also looking to revolutionize it.

After earning his first All-Star bid, Murray expressed how he is tired of seeing players' effort in the All-Star Game decline recently, and he wants to change that.

"I really kind of lost interest in All-Star, just watching whatever they're doing out there. I'd rather go vacation if that's the basketball we're going to be playing, you know what I'm saying? I'm down to play one-on-one, I don't care. I'm just a competitor," Murray said.

"I'd like to play (hard). I know [Victor] Wembanyama will play. I know Giannis [Antetokounmpo] would play if he were to. I want to be one of those guys who's known as somebody who's going to play hard every time he steps on the court and not just half-ass it."

Murray is following Wemby's footsteps

After San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was named an All-Star starter for the first time this season, he sent a message to his peers about competing hard in the game.

"I want to push the great players of this sport to play just as hard as I will," Wembanyama said (translated, via BasketNews). "We'll see how it goes. But if they don't wanna go hard, we'll have to do without them."

Since getting his first All-Star nod last season, Wembanyama made it clear that he was going to take it seriously. The French phenom wanted the other All-Stars to follow in his footsteps in hopes of making the game competitive again, but it was an unsuccessful attempt. This season, though, everyone is hoping things are different.

Not only do stars like Murray and Wembanyama want to treat it like a regular game for the sake of their own mindset, but they are doing all NBA fans a favor. The All-Star Game has been ruined by stars not willing to show effort, and stars like these two are rare bright spots at this point.

Regardless of whether Murray and Wembanyama are able to change the All-Star Game, it is incredible to see the Nuggets star finally earn his first career nod, especially since he will be playing alongside Nikola Jokic.

