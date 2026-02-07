Nuggets and Warriors Reportedly Competing for Top NBA Free Agent

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the free agent market is taking shape again after a series of players were bought out or waived. The Denver Nuggets, even after converting Spencer Jones to a standard deal, have an open roster spot and are certainly in the market to explore the new-look free agency.

One recently-waived player has emerged as a top target for the Nuggets, but they are not alone in their pursuit. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have emerged as "serious suitors" for Lonzo Ball.

As the NBA buyout market takes shape, league sources told @ClutchPoints that two teams have emerged as serious suitors for Lonzo Ball:



Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets



Both teams are looking to add an experienced ball-handler in their backcourt. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 7, 2026

Would Lonzo Ball be a good fit in Denver?

Siegel reports that both the Nuggets and Warriors "are looking to add an experienced ball-handler in their backcourt," and it does not come as a surprise that either team would target Ball.

The 28-year-old point guard and former second-overall pick has battled through some extensive injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he could be a valuable backup playmaker on a contender. Ball has spent the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he struggled to make his mark before ultimately getting traded to the Utah Jazz and waived.

In 35 appearances in Cleveland, including three starts, Ball averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 20.8 minutes per game. At his best, Ball is a high-level playmaker with good defensive skills, although his offensive struggles have overshadowed the rest of his game this season.

Ball has shot just 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three-point range this season, which is a major reason why he has struggled to stay in the lineup. It would be hard to envision Ball getting significant minutes in a playoff series if he is nearly unplayable on offense, but he is a smart player, and it would be interesting to see how he would fit on this championship-minded Nuggets team.

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why the Warriors will likely win this one

Not only will the Warriors likely make a harder push for Ball than the Nuggets, but he seems like a better fit in Golden State than he would be in Denver. Not to say that the Nuggets should drop their pursuit of Ball, but it is much easier to see him finding a spot in Golden State's rotation than Denver's.

The Warriors will be able to guarantee Ball a more secure role in Golden State than Denver would be able to give him. While the Nuggets could pitch a more stable shot of winning a title this season, Ball could make a more legitimate difference as Steph Curry's backup.

Not to mention, with the injuries Denver has already battled through this season, going after a player with the injury history that Ball has might not be sensible. In an ideal world, the Nuggets would sign Ball, and he would be able to stay healthy and knock down his three-point shot. With his defense and playmaking, the idea of him in Denver is intriguing, but the reality might not hit the same.

