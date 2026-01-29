NBA Sets New Date for Canceled Nuggets-Grizzlies Game

The NBA has officially re-scheduled the Denver Nuggets' recently canceled game against the Memphis Grizzlies; a matchup that was called off due to the inclement weather caused due to the sweeping snow storm across the country over this past weekend.

According to a release from the NBA, the Nuggets-Grizzlies game slated to be played this past weekend has officially been re-scheduled for March 18th, taking place a little less than a month from the end of the regular season.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MVR9q1rZjQ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 29, 2026

The new game makes for another back-to-back to be added onto the Nuggets schedule at the tail-end of the year, being tasked with a home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 17th for the first leg.

That means the Nuggets will face off against the 76ers at Ball Arena, fly out that night to land back in Memphis, then take on that road matchup for a quick turnaround in less than 24 hours.

The Nuggets were expected to be dealt a less-than-ideal setup for their re-scheduled outing against the Grizzlies, which happens to now take Denver on a brief, one-game road trip to Tennessee, then takes them back home to face the Toronto Raptors just one day later on the 20th.

Head coach David Adelman, when asked about the Nuggets' travel woes in Memphis before facing the Detroit Pistons, didn't seem too concerned about the idea of Denver bringing on another back-to-back for their schedule.

Considering the team already has 16 to take care of throughout their 82-game season, adding one more isn't the end of the world.

"Yeah, it was a long couple of days," Adelman said. "I guess in a weird way, for staff and players, it was just you hanging out together. So, a little bit of a bubble feel. It was unfortunate we went there, but it’s good to be home.... It probably adds a back-to-back, which we already have a million of them, so we can add another."

One positive for the Nuggets is that by that time, their roster health will be bound to look much better than it does now.

Denver was slated to be without at least four of their starters, and possibly a fifth in Jamal Murray, this past weekend in Memphis had the game actually been played. However, with the new date in place, it could now lead to a much better outlook in terms of their availability in a little less than two months.

The re-scheduled game makes for one of three contests to be played against the Grizzlies until the end of the season, their next meeting coming on February 11th in Ball Arena. The one meeting these two had previously this year, it was a 125-115 win for the Nuggets on the road in Memphis all the way back on November 24th.

