Nuggets Must Fix Costly Inconsistency After Loss vs. Warriors
The Denver Nuggets let one slip through their fingers Thursday night, dropping their season opener to the Golden State Warriors in overtime, 131-137.
It was a game they had every opportunity to win, yet never fully controlled. The opening night loss stings—but it can only sting for about a minute. The season moves fast, and it’s already time for Denver to shift focus to Phoenix.
The brightest spot for the Nuggets was Aaron Gordon’s out-of-this-world, career-high night. Gordon finished with 50 points on 17-of-21 shooting from the field and an astounding 10-of-11 from beyond the arc.
For a player who is more known for dunking, defending, and doing the dirty work, he is increasingly turning into a legitimate Old West gunslinger. If Denver gets this version of Gordon with any consistency, the Front Range is in for a fun ride. Opposing defenses will have to pick their poison: load up on Nikola Jokic, or face a nuclear AG.
There were other positives, too. Jonas Valanciunas gave Denver exactly what they’re going to need when Jokic sits: 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in just 12 minutes.
Holding serve in the non-Jokic minutes can be the difference between chasing a game and managing it. That kind of big-man— Big Val— basketball is mandatory if the Nuggets want to survive stretches against top-tier opponents. Every contender needs reliable relief for its superstar.
However, once we move beyond that small handful of bright spots, the film gets tough to watch.
Inconsistency Plagued Nuggets in Season Opener Loss vs. Warriors
Cam Johnson was subpar at best. In 32 minutes he delivered just 5 points on 2-of-8 shooting, continuing a preseason trend of invisibility. Pump the brakes, though. He’ll be fine. He’ll find his place and rhythm. There’s no need to sound the alarms just yet. But at the end of the day, Denver added him to contribute, not to blend in.
Then there’s Christian Braun, fresh off a life-changing $125 million deal. His first outing since signing that golden ticket looked nothing like the “$125 Million Dollar Man” the Nuggets are expecting.
Braun’s a grinder, though— a winner— and a player the locker room trusts. He’ll bounce back. But it was a rough debut on a night when Denver desperately needed him to show up.
Should Jokić have hit that potential game-winner at the end of regulation? Yes! And nine times out of ten, he does.
Should he have sent a packed Chase Center home to wait in a long line of cars in disbelief? Absolutely!
But the real issue wasn’t that fourth quarter shot. It was the maddening inconsistency. Denver opened the game by giving up a 10–0 run, then answered with a 10–0 run of their own. They built a double-digit lead, only to watch it vanish in another third-quarter meltdown.
And when the game tightened, it was the two-time MVP and four-time champ Steph Curry who was the difference. Curry dropped 42 on the night—including 35 in the second half and OT—and owned the moment down the stretch.
Bottom Line
If the Nuggets want to beat tier-one teams, they can’t ride like a Lakeside roller coaster. They need steadiness, composure, and four full quarters of championship basketball.
The talent is there. The depth should be there. The worry, after one rough night in the Bay, is whether the consistency will follow.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- David Adelman Admits Nuggets' Mistake After Steph Curry's 42-Point Game
- What Nikola Jokic Said After Nuggets' OT Loss vs. Warriors
- Draymond Green Reacts to Aaron Gordon’s Stunning 50-Point Game
- Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Opens Up on Heartbreaking Loss vs. Warriors
- 3 Takeaways From Nuggets' Season Opener Loss vs. Warriors