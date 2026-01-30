Nuggets Trade Deadline FAQ: Picks, Cap Space, Exceptions, and Real Limits

The NBA trade deadline sits just a week away from unraveling, marking the point of the regular season calendar where players, and sometimes a few big stars, find their way shipped from place to place across the league that can shake up the landscape in a big way for any given team.

The Denver Nuggets could be one of those teams on track to make at least one trade before the deadline arrives. According to recent reports from NBA insider Jake Fischer, sources have indicated they could look for a deal to dip below the luxury tax for the remainder of the season.

Therefore, with that potential deal on the horizon for the Nuggets, let's sort through a few frequently asked questions about Denver's current situation before the trade deadline and how the coming days may look.

How Many Draft Picks Do the Nuggets Have?

In all, the Nuggets don't have much to work with in terms of their future draft capital. Denver has five draft picks over the next seven years. They have their own first-round pick in four drafts until 2032, with just one second-round pick of their own that sits far away in 2032.

The Nuggets have zero tradeable first-round picks. Their last tradeable first was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason as a result of their Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. swap.

How Much Cap Space Do the Nuggets Have?

With a week until the NBA trade deadline, the Nuggets currently sit $47.17 million over the cap according to Spotrac. Denver currently ranks 18th in the league for cap space.

Other factors to note: the Nuggets are currently $2.85 million below the first apron, $14.7 million below the second apron, and are -$402,059 over the luxury tax threshold. That last number will be the biggest one to keep an eye on, and will be a mark Denver will likely look to avoid paying before the deadline hits.

Do the Nuggets Have a Roster Spot?

Yes. The Nuggets have one roster spot open, with 14 players signed to traditional contracts and three signed to two-way deals.

The expectation is for the Nuggets to convert two-way standout Spencer Jones to a traditional contract in the coming weeks in order for him to become eligible to play the rest of this season and postseason, which would then fill that 15th roster spot.

Who Is the Most Likely Nuggets Player to Be Traded?

The Nuggets shouldn't be expected to make any major shifts to their main rotation; largely because they haven't really gotten a real chance to see this rotation fully healthy since the start of the season.

One name on the roster that could be an intriguing trade candidate to watch, though, is veteran big man Zeke Nnaji, simply due to financial implications.

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets center Zeke Nnaji (22) grabs a rebound during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He's making over $7 million across the next three years that would provide the Nuggets with their aspired salary relief if he were dealt, and might have played just well enough this year to garner a little bit of trade interestfrom teams across the league compared to past seasons.

Will the Nuggets Have Any Trade Exceptions?

The Nuggets have two trade exceptions at their disposal. There's a $6.8 million exception available from Denver's previous Porter Jr. trade with the Brooklyn Nets, and a $5.4 million exception available as a result of their trade with the Sacramento Kings for Jonas Valanciunas.

While it allows the Nuggets additional financial flexibility in the event they want to upgrade at the deadline, the expectation appears that Denver wants to lower their total payroll rather than increase it.

Therefore, don't get any hopes up for the front office to use either until potentially later this offseason.

Do the Nuggets Have Any Trade Limits?

Considering the Nuggets are below the first and second apron, the league's new CBA won't be restricting them much, unless they were to exceed that threshold by adding over $2.85 million to their payroll.

The Nuggets are also restricted from trading one player on their roster until July 1st at the earliest: that's Christian Braun, who has a poison pill due to his rookie extension that puts a hold on any mid-season trade that may involve him.

