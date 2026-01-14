Nuggets' Peyton Watson Makes NBA All-Star Case for Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray continues to show why he should earn the first NBA All-Star nod of his career. Despite consistently being one of the top point guards in the league, especially when it comes to the playoffs, Murray has never been named an All-Star. This season, that is expected to change.

Coming off a two-game absence due to illness and an ankle sprain, Murray walked into Tuesday's road game against the New Orleans Pelicans barely ready to play. However, he was incredible. Murray finished the night with 35 points, nine assists, and three steals on 11-19 shooting from the field and 5-8 from three-point range to lead the Nuggets to a win.

Jamal Murray & Peyton Watson hit big shots all night for the @nuggets in their win on the road!@BeMore27: 35 PTS, 9 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PM@peytonwatson_: 31 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/6kig9BLQ3s — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2026

Murray has done everything to earn some All-Star recognition, but luckily, he does not have to campaign for himself. Murray's standout teammate, Peyton Watson, made sure to make the star point guard's All-Star case for him after Tuesday's win.

"I'm so proud of Jamal. If you guys could see him before the game and the past couple of days, dealing with this illness, he's been down bad. But he found the strength and courage to come out here and lay it all out on the line and try to help us get a win, and that's what we end up doing. I can't say enough good things about him. I feel like every time I come up here, I'm telling you guys how great he is, but that's warranted. He deserves that All-Star bid," Watson said.

Jamal Murray's All-Star case

While it seems like every Nuggets fan is preaching daily for Murray to get his first All-Star nod, it is all warranted. This season, Murray is averaging 25.6 points (17th in the NBA) and 7.5 assists (8th in the NBA) per game, while impressively shooting 48.2% from the field, 44.8% from three-point range, and 88.9% from the free-throw line.

Murray is putting up new career highs across the board, and his numbers have gotten even better with Nikola Jokic sidelined.

With Jokic expected to be out for the rest of January, Murray has a great opportunity to rake in some All-Star attention as Denver's number-one option, and if he keeps putting together performances like Tuesday night's, he should have no trouble.

Peyton Watson getting some recognition of his own

While Watson is vouching for Murray to get an All-Star nod, the young wing is getting some attention of his own. Of course, nobody is vouching for Watson to be an All-Star, but maybe he will get there, though he did receive NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 12.



West: Peyton Watson (@nuggets)

East: Scottie Barnes (@Raptors) pic.twitter.com/TfhcXvoJ3l — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2026

In eight games without Jokic, Watson has averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc.

"It's amazing," Watson said about receiving the award. "I can't tell you the last time I've won any personal accolade. It really means a lot to me to be recognized by the league. It's just more fuel to my fire. It makes me want to be better and better. I don't want that to be my first and only. I want it to be the first of many."

Watson and Murray have both been incredible at keeping the Nuggets afloat without Jokic, as they have now won four of their last five to improve to 27-13 on the season.

