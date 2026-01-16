Nuggets' Peyton Watson Leaps Into Most Improved Player Mix

Within the past two weeks, Denver Nuggets wing Peyton Watson has broken out on the scene as one of the most productive wings in the NBA, having won a Western Conference Player of the Week to open the 2026 calendar year to show for it.

However, there's a chance that Watson might be in the running for another award come the end of the season if he’s able to keep up his current rate of play–– and that's Most Improved Player.

Since Watson's rise into one of the Nuggets' most impactful players in recent weeks, he's now nestled his way into being an interesting longshot candidate in the eyes of Vegas. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Watson is currently +4000 to come away with this season's Most Improved Player award, tied for the sixth-best odds amongst the entire league.

While still a bit distant from the top two candidates in the mix— that being Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (-175) and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (+220)— he might be a name worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks of the season, depending on whether his recent production is sustainable over the long haul.

Does Peyton Watson Have Real Case for MIP?

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) is called for an offensive foul on Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy (1) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For Watson's candidacy for a Most Improved Player award to really come to life, that'll depend on just how strong he'll be able to maintain his play once Nikola Jokic inevitably returns to the Nuggets' rotation––which reports seem to indicate will be at the end of January, and thus takes a bit of the recent responsibility off of the fourth-year wing, especially offensively.

Through the past nine games that Jokic has been sidelined, Watson is averaging a strong 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on an extremely efficient 51.0% from the field and 43.8% from three. Denver is 6-3 through that stretch, and as a result, still remains a top-three team in the Western Conference while being down their three-time MVP.

Look at Peyton Watson. pic.twitter.com/F8LJNx6a8h — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) January 15, 2026

Had Watson put those same numbers up throughout the course of an 82-game season slate, then he might be the frontrunner to take home those MIP honors. However, he not only started off the first couple of months of the season a bit quieter compared to the level he's been playing at, but that production might not carry over into the end of the year either.

In due time, the Nuggets' rotation will have not only Jokic back in action, but also a soon-to-be-healthy Cameron Johnson, as well as Christian Braun once able to get back in the swing of things from his lingering ankle injury.

That'll turn into a lot of mouths to feed offensively pretty quickly, and while Watson certainly won't vanish from the Nuggets' game plan on either side of the ball, it might be a bit diminished––to the point where he might even revert back to the second unit once this rotation is back to 100%.

If Watson can keep the hot hand to force his way into a permanent spot in the starting five, and thus cement a bigger role on both sides of the ball for the rest of the season, then his Most Improved Player odds could see another spike because of it. But until then, his current odds are likely a fair reflection of just how likely his chances of coming home with the award might be.

