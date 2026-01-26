Nuggets Stranded in Memphis After Grizzlies Game Canceled

It looks like the Denver Nuggets were snowed inside for a bit longer than they'd have liked after their latest road game against the Memphis Grizzlies that was canceled over the weekend.

After traveling to Memphis with hopes of suiting up on the road and extending their two-game win streak, the Nuggets' contest against the Grizzlies would inevitably be called off due to inclement weather and the heavy snow storm surging across the East Coast, with that game to be rescheduled for a later date.

However, the Nuggets, still residing in Memphis after previously expecting to play the Grizzlies, were left stuck in town without the ability to fly back home immediately––and according to The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, left the team unable to travel until Monday morning; spending three nights in Tennessee after initially departing from Milwaukee on Friday.

The Nuggets were unable to fly out of Memphis today and are spending a third night there due to weather. They’re planning to fly home tomorrow morning now. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 26, 2026

An unexpected and unfavorable outcome for the Nuggets, taking them away from home for an extended chunk of time, without having a game to show for it.

How Will the Delay Affect Denver?

There is a bit of a silver lining in the Nuggets' extended time off, considering they'll have a three-day rest to utilize before their next game takes place, rather than having to play three games in a four-day span, and an even quicker turnaround than usual when factoring in their tip-off against Memphis, which was scheduled in the middle of the day.

For a beaten-up Nuggets team that had all five of their starters on the injury report heading into the contest, paired with a few key injures down the bench, that extra rest over the weekend might actually be used to their advantage.

It allows guys like Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, and Jonas Valanciunas a longer time away to get right from minor scratches that put their status in question against the Milwaukee Bucks. And perhaps more importantly, Nikola Jokic gets a key game pushed back that allows for more recovery time, and keeps his 65-game minimum for end-of-season awards alive and well, currently just three absences away from missing that mark entirely.

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Denver will be forced to re-schedule their game against the Grizzlies at a later date, and considering we're already past the halfway point of the NBA regular season, there's a good chance that new date to play in Memphis could come at a more inconvenient time–– potentially around the All-Star Break.

However, factoring in the implications of the Nuggets' injury troubles and the weekend of rest that came of their cancellation against the Grizzlies, there might not be a better time on the schedule for such an event to take place. While a waste of time to travel to and from Memphis, that added recovery time is most definitely valued by this Denver team that's already faced a bundle of challenges over the past few months.

As for what's on the horizon, the Nuggets' next game on the calendar lies not too far ahead, as they'll be taking on the number-one seeded Detroit Pistons on Tuesday to get back to business and hope to extend their current win streak alongside it.

