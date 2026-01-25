How Nuggets' Postponed Game Could Save Nikola Jokic's MVP Hopes

The Denver Nuggets were set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but due to inclement weather in the area around FedExForum, the game was postponed. The Nuggets will now travel back to Denver without facing the Grizzlies, with their next game set for Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Of course, it is an unfortunate situation for the Nuggets to travel to Memphis for nothing, but it could actually work out in their favor. Not only does this give the Nuggets some time to get healthy before their next game, as they would potentially have been without their top seven players on Sunday, but it also gives Nikola Jokic some hope to still be in the MVP race.

Nikola Jokic stays in the MVP conversation... for now

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jokic has already missed the Nuggets' last 14 games after suffering a knee injury, and with the NBA's 65-game requirement for postseason awards, Jokic's return to action has been on a magnified timer. As it stands, Jokic can miss three more games the entire season before he is ineligible for MVP and All-NBA.

With Sunday's game in Memphis getting postponed, it saves Jokic from missing an extra game. Now there are three games left in the month, and if Jokic is still expected to return in late January, he should still be able to get back on the court in time to keep his award eligibility.

One other potential side-effect of Nuggets-Grizzlies postponement: Nikola Jokic has two extra days to return from his knee injury with awards eligibility intact. He has to be back by Feb. 1 at the latest, fittingly the day Denver plays its first game vs. OKC Thunder this season. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 25, 2026

Of course, even if Jokic returns this month, he would have minimal flexibility for the rest of the season. But keep in mind, neither Jokic nor the team cares about this MVP race as much as fans do. If the Serbian superstar is not ready to get back on the court, they are not going to rush him just to keep him eligible for MVP and All-NBA.

Jokic's MVP case

This is only a topic because Jokic was the clear frontrunner for MVP before going down with the injury, and if he is able to return in time and stay eligible, he would likely reclaim his spot at the top of the leaderboard.

This season, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 60.5% from the field, 43.5% from three-point range, and 85.3% from the free-throw line. Jokic is arguably having the best statistical season in league history, and it would be a shame if he barely missed out on being eligible because of the 65-game rule.

Nikola Jokic top performance this season:



56 PTS, 16 REBS, 15 ASTS, 2 BLKS, 4/6 3PT, 22/23 FT, 90% TS on 15/21 FG vs Timberwolves



pic.twitter.com/YRZCpVUOfH https://t.co/duohMbB9yU — NBA Performances (@NBARewinds) January 19, 2026

The Nuggets' main focus is undoubtedly on a championship, and if the team is fully healthy by the postseason, then they will have a great chance to get it done. Keeping Jokic healthy until then is certainly the priority, but it would be incredible if he were able to win his fourth MVP award in six years.

