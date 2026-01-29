Nuggets vs. Nets Injury Report Lists 11 Key Players

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a close loss to the Detroit Pistons, but their success while shorthanded is still very notable. Despite playing without several key players, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are finding ways to stay competitive, and they are now heading into a favorable matchup on Thursday.

The Nuggets are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, who are on a six-game losing streak, falling to 12-33 overall on the season. The Nuggets already have a significant advantage over the Nets, although both teams are dealing with some substantial injuries that could make things interesting. The Nuggets and Nets have listed 13 total players on their injury reports, 11 of whom play significant roles.

Nuggets' injury report

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have been dealing with significant injuries for months, and it has not gotten much better as they approach the trade deadline. Luckily, Jamal Murray and Jonas Valančiūnas are both listed as probable for Thursday's game, but the Nuggets have still ruled out four key players, including Jokic. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (right hamstring inflammation; left hip inflammation)

Jonas Valančiūnas - PROBABLE (right calf strain)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

The Nuggets have managed to win nine of their 15 games since Jokic went down with a knee injury, but just because they have been successful while he is sidelined does not mean they are not eager to get him back. Jokic is expected to return to the court next week, and fans could not be more ready to see him in action for the first time in 2026.

The Nuggets are lucky to have Murray to lead the team while Jokic is out, as well as Valančiūnas to fill in at the center spot, but much of their success now relies on them staying on the court while the others are still sidelined.

Nets' injury report

The Nets are certainly in a rebuild phase with some valuable young pieces, although Michael Porter Jr. has been a big bright spot for them this season. The former Nugget makes his first official return to Denver since getting traded to the Nets in the offseason, and luckily, he is healthy for the homecoming matchup. Outside of Porter Jr., though, the Nets are dealing with a handful of key injuries. The Nets' full injury report:

Terance Mann - QUESTIONABLE (back soreness)

Noah Clowney - OUT (back injury management)

Egor Demin - OUT (left plantar fascia injury management)

Haywood Highsmith - OUT (right knee surgery injury management)

Cam Thomas - OUT (left hamstring injury)

Ziaire Williams - OUT (left calf contusion)

It will certainly be interesting to see Porter Jr.'s return to Denver, as many of his former teammates and former coach seem to have plenty of respect for him and how he has been performing in Brooklyn. However, the Nuggets can certainly be expected to pull out a win when four of Brooklyn's top six scorers are sidelined.

The Nuggets and Nets are set to tip off at 7 p.m. MT in Denver on Thursday, as both teams look to battle through some significant injury concerns.

