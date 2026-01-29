Jonas Valanciunas' Off-Court Impact Shines After Nuggets' Loss

After a tough 109–107 home loss to the Detroit Pistons, the depleted Denver Nuggets are doing what they’ve done all season: roll forward with the next man healthy enough to play. The defining storyline for this year’s Nuggets hasn’t been schemes, streaks, standings, or even MVP hopes—although all have been both note and newsworthy—it’s been the injury report.

Denver’s nightly availability sheet has started to look like a hospital wing clipboard. No team in the league has been hit harder with casualties. And yet, somehow, some way, they keep ambushing healthy contenders and stubbornly camping out in the top three of the Western Conference.

Detroit came in as the top team in the East, flexing muscle, depth, and momentum. Most folks figured this one was over before it started. Maybe the naysayers had a point—Denver did come up short. But when four starters are in street clothes and you’re still trading punches with an Eastern Conference powerhouse in the waning moments of the game, that’s not a moral victory. That’s a statement about the grit and depth of this rehab roster.

This isn’t really even a lineup right now. It’s a triage unit with jerseys.

And the thing about a team stitched together with tape and mettle? Somebody new has to stand up every night. Not just with points, assists, and rebounds but with presence. The Nuggets have leadership leaking out of every corner of that locker room—both veterans and young guys. Some kind of radioactive ooze must be seeping through the open grains of the pine benches most of these players usually ride. These reserves now find themselves on the hardwood and owning the moment.

Jonas Valančiūnas shines as a leader

Exhibit A: Jonas Valančiūnas. Big Val. The Lithuanian Lumberjack. The man with a beard built for winter basketball. After battling through his own injury stretch, he’s worked his way back into being a load-bearing I-beam for Denver’s patchwork rotation.

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) comes to the bench in the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Against Detroit, he gave the Nuggets 16 points and just as many rebounds. That’s a huge, grown-man stat line for someone who is usually limited in his game time minutes. That’s production. That’s stability. That’s the kind of leadership Denver has across the board.

But the box score only tells half of Valančiūnas’ value. His fingerprints show up after the buzzer as well.

When Jamal Murray missed potential game-tying/winning free throws late in the game, the blame turned toward the guy at the stripe. Easy target. Easy narrative. But Big Val wasn’t having it. He stepped to the mic and did what veteran pillars do: he spread the responsibility around where it belonged.

“It’s on all of us,” he said matter-of-factly. “When we win, we all win. When we lose, we all lose.”

Pressed again about Murray’s misses, he doubled down. “Well, I missed a layup, right? We’re not talking about that, ok? It happens. It’s part of the game, missing free throws… That’s it. We move on.”

Say what you want about Big Val and the Nuggets, but how do you not love a guy like that in your locker room? Fourteen years in the league and he still plays like a hungry reserve and talks like a captain. He owned his mistakes, stood with his teammate, and reminded everyone that basketball—especially this Nuggets version of it—is a shared burden.

Murray, to his credit, shouldered blame too. That’s leadership as well. But Valančiūnas made sure the weight didn’t land on one set of shoulders.

I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: Denver is lucky to have a grinder like Jonas Valančiūnas. He loves the game. Knows his role. Embraces the dirty work. And when outsiders want to rock the boat, he’s as steady as Pikes Peak on a clear morning.

In a season held together by splints and belief, that might matter more than any stat line.

