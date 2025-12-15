Peyton Watson Speaks on Growing Role With Nuggets

In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' injury woes to start the season, fourth-year wing Peyton Watson has turned out to be a major bright spot on both sides of the ball as a plug-in starter.

It's been an opportunity that, for Watson, he certainly doesn't take for granted––not just to fill in the starting lineup, but to play for, what he calls, one of the best franchises in the NBA.

"Yeah, I mean, it's been super meaningful for me. I never take the opportunity to even play for granted. So, let alone, to just start for one of the best franchises in the league, it's something that I never can say how much of a blessing that it is," Watson said.

"I'm just enjoying it. I'm enjoying this time, building better chemistry with our teammates, and who knows down the road. I''m going to have to play with different lineups. I'm gonna have to play with different guys and just being able to gel and get that chemistry now is important."

Peyton Watson Has Been Difference-Maker for Nuggets

Regardless of whether he's been a piece of the starting five or a key depth component, Watson's remained one of the more consistent and versatile players in Denver's rotation on a nightly basis, and since his role's been elevated, he's only gotten better with time.

During his fourth year in Denver, Watson has played in all 24 games and started in 14 of them, averaging a career-best 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, also shooting his best field-goal percentage in the process (50.3%).

Watson's been a dynamic, athletic wing on the offensive end, and also a key piece of the Nuggets' ability to stay afloat defensively while without the services of Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle), who have both missed multiple weeks with their respective long-term injuries, and could be out until the new year as they continue to recover.

Of course, the defense hasn't been perfect without two of the Nuggets' top impact players defensively, but with Watson's aforementioned chemistry and time to get adjusted with a new team and lineups, that side of the ball is coming to form piece by piece; and will only continue once the duo of Braun and Gordon return from injury.

Until the return of both, Watson, along with two-way standout Spencer Jones, looks to be the main point-of-attack defenders on the Nuggets' roster, currently sitting second place in the Western Conference.

