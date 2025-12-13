Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Showing Progress From Hamstring Injury

While we're still a few weeks away from Aaron Gordon's return to the Denver Nuggets' lineup from a hamstring strain, it still seems like his recovery is trending in the right direction for when the time finally comes to get back into the action.

Before the Nuggets' latest road win against the Sacramento Kings, Gordon was seen running around and getting some shots up during pre-game warm-ups; still out with his hamstring injury, but looking and moving well while sitting off to the side.

Aaron Gordon is still out with a hamstring strain but is getting some work in pregame in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/szvlmuT240 — Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 12, 2025

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Showing Nice Strides in Injury Recovery

Gordon, along with fellow Nuggets starter Christian Braun, are still expected to be out past Christmas, per head coach David Adelman, but with signs pointing in the right direction for his recovery going smoothly, it seems like his return could be on the horizon following the holidays.

Gordon initially went down with his hamstring strain against the Houston Rockets on November 21st, which would leave his timeline for re-evaluation at four to six weeks, and leave Denver's rotation— especially on the defensive end— a bit depleted for his extended absence.

Nov 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (C) looks on from the bench with center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Peyton Watson (8) in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In the 13 games that Gordon's been in the lineup for the Nuggets this season, he's averaged 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on efficient 53.2% shooting from the field and 44.4% from three.

Thankfully, the Nuggets have had some solid contributors stepping up in his place within the frontcourt and as quality pieces on the defensive end. Fourth-year wing Peyton Watson has been thrust into a bigger role for what's been the best campaign of his career so far, while second-year two-way wing Spencer Jones has stepped up in a big way for his boost in opportunity.

That's why for the Nuggets. they're able to stay afloat as the second-best team in the Western Conference even while without Gordon and Braun in the rotation, but of course, are an even better unit once at 100% health.

Expect Gordon to miss a bit more time moving forward, but when he's finally able to get back in the action, he's bound to make a pivotal impact on both sides of the ball.

More Denver Nuggets Content