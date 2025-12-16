Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Overtime Win Over Rockets

After losing four consecutive home games, the Denver Nuggets finally picked up a win in Ball Arena on Monday night. making a statement in the process. Going against a very good Houston Rockets team, the Nuggets pulled out a 128-125 nail-biting win in overtime.

Here are a few takeaways from the Nuggets' huge win over the Rockets.

Best player in the world shows up

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is already putting together a historic season, and his performance against the Rockets on Monday was nothing short of incredible. Despite fouling out with about a minute left in overtime, Jokic finished his night with 39 points, 15 rebounds, ten assists, two steals, and two blocks on 13-27 shooting from the field, 5-9 from beyond the arc, and 8-11 from the free-throw line.

Nikola Jokic tonight:



39 Points

15 Rebounds

10 Assists

2 Steals

2 Blocks

5/9 3PM

6 Fouls

42 Minutes pic.twitter.com/h5KP3erxn2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2025

Jokic was also unbelievable in the clutch for Denver, dropping eight points just in the final four minutes of regulation, including two huge three-pointers to ultimately help force overtime.

Jokic and Rockets star Alperen Sengun went back and forth all night, as the opposing European big dropped a 33-point triple-double of his own. This battle between the elite big men was a true fan service, but ultimately, Jokic lifted the Nuggets past the Rockets.

It is also worth noting Jamal Murray's incredible 35-point outing, as the star guard shot 9-17 from the field and 14-15 from the charity stripe.

Another Nuggets starter goes down

As the Nuggets continue to play without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, it is clear that they cannot afford too many more key injuries. Unfortunately for Denver, Peyton Watson left the game with an injury just six minutes into the first quarter.

P-Wat throws down the HAMMER!



Peyton Watson pulls off the screen and Nikola Jokic hits him on the cut down the lane for the big dunk#Nuggets #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/hxRPkAN4SN — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) December 16, 2025

Watson limped to the locker room after checking himself out of the game, and while he returned to the Nuggets bench, he would not check back in. Watson finished his night with five points through six minutes. More notably, the Nuggets lost their primary defender for Rockets star Kevin Durant, who went on to drop 25 points on 8-14 shooting from the field.

The Nuggets need to hope that Watson does not have to miss any more time, or else their struggling defense will get even worse.

Spencer Jones steps up in the clutch

Not only did Spencer Jones step up defensively against the Rockets, but he knocked down two of the biggest shots of his young NBA career.

With the game tied and just a minute left in the fourth quarter, Jokic kicked it out to Jones, who was sitting open in the corner. The two-way forward did not hesitate once the ball landed in his hands, as he immediately pulled the trigger to knock down a go-ahead three. Of course, the Rockets ultimately tied it to force overtime, but Jones simply decided to do it again.

Spencer Jones hits another HUGE three-pointer pic.twitter.com/OzhpYGuskw — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 16, 2025

In overtime, the Nuggets were up by four with three minutes left. Who did Jokic find in the corner? Spencer Jones. Again, he did not hesitate to let it fly, knocking down another clutch three to give the Nuggets a seven-point lead, which ultimately felt like the dagger to sink the Rockets.

The Nuggets will now have a couple of days off before they host the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

