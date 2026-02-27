Nuggets, Warriors' Reason for Passing on Lonzo Ball Revealed

Earlier this month after the fallout of the NBA trade deadline, one big name who had been released and linked to the Denver Nuggets as a potential signing was former second-overall pick Lonzo Ball.

Denver, alongside the Golden State Warriors, had been linked as some of the favorites to land Ball as a mid-season addition to their roster, perhaps filling in as a quality guard to run the second unit as an experienced, versatile option in the backcourt with nice playmaking and defensive abilities.

Though, in due time, the buzz would eventually die down surrounding not only the Nuggets' and Warriors' interest in Ball, but virtually any intrigue from teams around the league wound up being silenced as well.

As to why that is? According to a recent report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, it turns out Ball has some real medical worries surrounding his knee health that have teams concerned whether he'll be able to play in the NBA again.

"When Lonzo Ball was traded to the Utah Jazz and immediately waived upon arrival, several teams in playoff position began gathering his medical information and contacting him. The Golden State Warriors held strong interest in Ball, as did the Nuggets, sources said. However, no deal ever materialized for Ball with the Warriors or Nuggets due to concerns both organizations had with his overall knee health," wrote Siegel.

"Although Ball played in 35 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season before being traded, there are concerns among many league personnel that the former second-overall pick may not play again over concerns with his medical records."

Lonzo Ball's Medical Concerns Halted Nuggets' Interest

Ball has faced consistent injury troubles dating back to his time with the Chicago Bulls upon suffering multiple knee issues, causing him to miss over 1,000 days of action and missing two full seasons before eventually returning to the floor in 2024.

However, upon his return within the past two seasons, Ball has yet to really return to his previous level of play, but also hasn't stayed on the floor too consistently either.

Ball has played just 70 games across the past two years, had only played 35 games this season during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in that span, never quite found his footing as a strong rotational piece, averaging just 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting a brutal 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three.

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With that in mind, teams like the Nuggets and any other potential suitor that could land him on the free agent market have since been a bit scared off from investing in a new contract or a roster spot for Ball's services, and therefore put a pause on any new deal coming to form until those medicals can be cleared up.

That means for Denver, they'll be slated to look elsewhere other than Ball to fill their final remaining roster spot with a veteran free agent pickup for someone that can be an available and reliable option to fill into their playoff rotation.

One name who's popped up in recent days as a potential buyout candidate to fill that spot for the Nuggets is Dallas Mavericks wing Khris Middleton, who appears to be weighing his options until the league's March 1st deadline for free agents to sign to a new roster while still being playoff-eligible, and has Denver among the top of the list of suitors interested in him.

But as for Ball and his chances to land in the Mile High, don't expect the Nuggets to pursue him for that final roster spot as long as those concerns remain about his persisting knee troubles.