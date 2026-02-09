One Thing That Could Stop the Nuggets From Signing Lonzo Ball

After parting ways with Hunter Tyson at the trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets opened up an extra roster spot. By doing so, the Nuggets are still able to convert two-way forward Spencer Jones to a standard deal, but it also gives them the option to sign a free agent to fill their 15th roster spot.

One free agent who has been linked to the Nuggets is Lonzo Ball. The former second-overall pick is garnering some interest from the Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, although other teams are likely in the conversation as well.

However, one thing that could stop the Nuggets and other teams from targeting Ball is his health issues. NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that teams are requesting Ball's medical status before making any decisions.

"Multiple teams have requested to review the medical of Lonzo Ball in order to make a determination on signing the new free-agent point guard, league sources tell me," Haynes reported.

Lonzo Ball's injury history

After getting selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball started his career with a few very productive seasons. While Ball missed 19 or more games in each of his first four seasons, no serious injury concerns took over.

However, in his fifth season, Ball tore his meniscus, and he continues to deal with serious knee injuries that caused him to miss the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Ball returned to action in the 2024-25 season with the Chicago Bulls, but played just 35 games and was certainly not the same player he was before the injuries. Still, though, it was a miracle for him to return to the court at all, and that alone deserved plenty of respect.

This season, Ball appeared in 35 of Cleveland's first 51 games of the season before getting traded to the Utah Jazz. However, the Jazz did not plan on keeping the veteran point guard, immediately waiving him to allow him to hit free agency.

Now, Ball remains unsigned, despite garnering some interest, and his health concerns could be a major reason why.

Why the Nuggets might not want to risk it

This season, the Nuggets have already been the league's most injured team, with six of their top eight scorers all suffering significant injuries, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic missing a month. If the Nuggets want to bring in a free agent to help with their injury concerns, why would they bring in a player who they cannot count on to stay healthy?

When healthy, Ball is a valuable defender and playmaker, but the Nuggets are already dealing with enough injuries that they likely do not want to bet on the 28-year-old point guard to stay on the floor.

Not to say it would be a bad decision by the Nuggets to sign Ball, as he could potentially be a good player for this Denver team looking for a backup ball-handler, but they will likely explore other options first.

