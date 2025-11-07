Warriors' Jimmy Butler in Doubt for Nuggets Game
The Denver Nuggets could be facing a decimated Golden State Warriors squad for their NBA Cup matchup on the horizon.
According to the Warriors' latest injury report, star forward Jimmy Butler is dealing with a lower back injury that puts him as questionable leading up to tip-off.
Warriors Could Be Without Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler vs. Nuggets
It's yet another major potential absence for the Warriors for their matchup in Denver, joining Steph Curry on the injury report, who's already been listed out vs. the Nuggets with an illness––a largely different outlook compared to how the other side projects to look, as Nikola Jokic and Co. appear to be at 100%.
Butler missed the Warriors' latest game against the Sacramento Kings, and could be on the verge of missing his second contest of the year.
During his previous eight games on the year thus far, Butler has been a core piece of the Warriors' successes. He's averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field, having a 5-3 record while he's on the floor for Golden State.
If he's out of the mix, the task for the Nuggets at home for their second meeting of the year against this squad could become just a bit easier, and in turn, would leave Golden State without two starters, and probably their most notable pair of difference-makers on the roster.
The last time the Nuggets faced off against the Warriors, it resulted in a crushing 131-137 overtime loss during their first game of the new season, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of fans amid Aaron Gordon's 50-point explosion.
In the event Butler isn't in the lineup, Warriors rookie forward Will Richard could be the most likely named to start in his place.
He made his first career start in Golden State's most recent game, where Butler was inactive against Sacramento, and came together for a season-high 30 points on the night, shooting 10-15 from the field.
Butler's status will turn out to be a bit more clear before tip-off, and is certainly a name to keep an eye on before their NBA Cup matchup gets rolling at 8 PM MT in Ball Arena.
