Nuggets Catch Big Break Before Warriors Game With Steph Curry Update
The Denver Nuggets have won two consecutive games to improve to 5-2 on the season, but one of their losses came in an NBA Cup matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Another loss in NBA Cup group play would practically eliminate the Nuggets from moving onto the elimination stage, so Friday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors has some stakes to it.
Luckily for Denver, they are seemingly catching a break in this NBA Cup matchup with the Warriors.
Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is set to miss his second consecutive game with an illness.
Curry was feeling sick during the Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns, which caused him to miss the second night of their back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings, and the Warriors ultimately picked up a loss with him sidelined. Now, he is set to be out again, giving the Nuggets a significant advantage.
Nuggets' health advantage over Warriors
The Nuggets have been one of the healthiest teams in the NBA, as nobody in their regular nine-man rotation has missed a game at any point this season. The Warriors, on the other hand, have Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green all listed on their injury report for Friday's game in Denver after the star trio were sidelined for their last contest on Wednesday.
While Green is listed as probable and is expected to play, Butler is on the fence with a questionable tag due to a low back strain. If the Warriors have to play without Curry and Butler on Friday night, then there would be no excuse for the Nuggets not to pick up a much-needed win.
How Curry's absence impacts the game
In Denver's season opener, they suffered a crushing loss to the Warriors, backed by an explosive 42-point outing from Curry on 8-13 shooting from the field. Without the constant threat of Curry that the Nuggets would typically have to worry about, they will have much more defensive freedom, which should lead to more success on the offensive end as well.
So far this season, Curry is proving that age does not matter for certain NBA superstars. The 37-year-old is now in year 17, and he has scored 23+ points in six of their eight games. Of course, with him sidelined, Golden State's offense takes a significant hit, as they instead have to turn to players like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga to take on more responsibility.
The Nuggets are set to host the Curry-less Warriors for an NBA Cup matchup in Denver on Friday at 8:00 p.m. MT. Sure, fans would love to see a battle between Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry, but his absence gives the Nuggets a clear opportunity to get revenge from opening night.