Three Instant Takeaways From Nuggets' Blowout Win Over Kings

The Denver Nuggets picked up their fourth consecutive win on Thursday night on the road against the Sacramento Kings, finishing with a 31-point victory to sweep their four-game road trip.

Here are a few instant takeaways from Denver's 136-105 win over the Kings in Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic puts together an MVP-caliber performance

There is no doubt that Nikola Jokic will be competing for the fourth MVP award of his career this season, and Thursday night's performance was another reminder why.

Jokic finished the win with 36 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 14-16 shooting from the field. This was the second time in Jokic's career that he had dropped 36+ points, 12+ rebounds, and 8+ assists while shooting 87% or better in a game. The only other player to do so in NBA history? Wilt Chamberlain, who also did it twice.

What makes this performance even more special? Jokic did not touch the floor in the fourth quarter, finishing his night after just 29 minutes of action.

Nuggets' road dominance has become fascinating

Sure, when a team wins five consecutive road games, it is noteworthy that they are on a hot streak. But when a team wins 11 straight road games? It means that they simply play better away from home.

The Nuggets are now 12-2 on the road this season, but are only 6-4 at home. Of course, it is mildly concerning that the Nuggets are not performing up to par at home, but it is incredible what they have been able to do on the road. It will be interesting to see if they can keep this trend up, but so far, it is very fascinating what they have been able to do.

Jonas Valanciunas shines against his former team

The Kings surprisingly traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Nuggets this offseason in exchange for Dario Saric, and the veteran center certainly enjoyed his return to Sacramento on Thursday.

In 19 minutes off the bench, Valanciunas finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists on a perfect 7-7 shooting from the field and 1-1 from three-point range.

The Nuggets continue to pull out big wins, despite being down two starters, and it is a great sign of even better things to come for this Denver team.

The Nuggets will now return to Denver with a few days off, hoping to improve their underwhelming home record against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

