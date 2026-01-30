Nikola Jokic Receives Huge Status Update Before Nuggets vs. Clippers

After a month of waiting, the Denver Nuggets are finally getting Nikola Jokic back on the court. Jokic suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in the Nuggets' matchup against the Miami Heat on December 29th, missing 16 consecutive games. While the Nuggets were 10-6 in those games without him, they were eager to get him back.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Jokic plans to play in Denver's matchup against the LA Clippers on Friday night.

Denver's Nikola Jokic – out since Dec. 29 with a knee injury – plans to return tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at home, sources tell ESPN. Jokic now is in position to also play in Sunday's showdown vs. Oklahoma City in Denver and be eligible for the season awards. pic.twitter.com/2Y6bncli50 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2026

Nikola Jokic is returning to action

Reports about Jokic's return to the court have been very inconsistent, with some believing he was going to return earlier in the week and others thinking he was going to return in February. However, here we are.

Jokic will undoubtedly be on a minute restriction when he first returns, especially after missing a month straight, and the last thing the Nuggets want is for him to suffer another setback.

This season, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while efficiently shooting 60.5% from the field, 43.5% from three-point range, and 85.3% from the free-throw line. Putting up historic numbers, Jokic continues to prove that he is the best player on the planet, and in case anyone forgot while he was sidelined, he will be ready to remind everyone how dominant he can be.

Friday's matchup against the red-hot Clippers is a huge one for the Nuggets. The Clippers have won nine of their last ten games, and with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden playing some of their best basketball, they are the league's hottest team. With Jokic back on the floor, so much pressure will be taken off of Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets can thrive once again.

Jokic remains eligible for MVP

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Of course, this news is incredible for the Nuggets team, and every fan in Denver who has missed watching the best player in the world in action, but his return on Friday also shakes up the MVP race.

Many were expecting Jokic to not return to the court until next week, which would have ruled him ineligible for postseason awards like MVP and All-NBA due to the NBA's 65-game requirement. However, by returning on Friday, Jokic will remain eligible to potentially win his fourth MVP award in six years.

Jokic will only be able to miss one more game for the rest of the season, but the superstar center does not sit out unless he absolutely has to. Unless Jokic suffers any other setbacks, he should remain eligible for MVP, although his extended absence could still put a dent in his argument for the award.

Jokic and the Nuggets are set to host the Clippers at 7:00 p.m. MT on Friday, and all eyes will be on his return to the floor after a month-long absence.

