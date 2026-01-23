Jamal Murray Gutting Through Injuries to Carry Nuggets

Despite dealing with some lingering injury troubles through the past few weeks, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has recently been able to stay on the floor as one of the team's only remaining starters able to get into the action, and has put together some All-Star-level numbers in the process.

That trend only continued during the Nuggets' latest outing against the Wizards, where Murray finished his night playing 36 minutes for 24 points, four rebounds, and five assists, thus helping Denver avoid a three-game skid and find win number 30 on the regular season.

Yet, such a performance— especially while dealing with some minor injury— is one that coach David Adelman has made sure not to take for granted, praising Murray's toughness to help lift Denver towards the top of the West, regardless of being down multiple rotational players.

"He stretched, he was ready to go, then he got out there (and) he was a little bit tight," Adelman said postgame via Bennett Durando. "Jamal's got, like, you name it. Ankle. Knee."

"He's playing through a lot. He's doing it for his team. And one of the main, main reasons he's going to be an All-Star in my opinion is because he has helped carry this team through this moment and this season. ... On a night where he's not moving great, he gets 24, 5 and 4."

Jamal Murray Helping Nuggets Stay Afloat

It's no surpise that in a season filled with injuries for the Nuggets and their top players, that Murray is also among the mix of those dealing with a bit of pain. He even missed three games at the start of January in order to give him a bit of rest from a minor ankle injury.

But even while those issues may be in the background for Murray, it certainly didn't restrict him entirely against the Wizards.

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots over Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Without the services of Cam Johnson, Christian Braun, and the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, game planning becomes a bit different than usual for the Nuggets, especially for their offense.

Regardless of those hurdles to clear though, when a banged-up Murray is playing and scoring at the rate that he has been, those necessary adjustments without three of five starters become a bit easier to make for everyone involved.

Combine that with a 35-point performance from Peyton Watson against the Wizards, and it's what led Denver to a double-digit victory on the road.

Since being without Jokic in the lineup, it's turned out to allow Murray to step up his own game; having 10 appearances to average 28.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while shooting incredible splits of 50-42-90, adding onto an already career-best year that seems to put him right within the mix as one of the first All-Star reserves selected in the West later next week.

