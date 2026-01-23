Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Road Win Over Wizards

The Denver Nuggets lost consecutive games for just the third time this season, but they were able to snap the losing skid on Thursday night with a 107-97 win over the Washington Wizards. While the game was far closer than they would have liked against a ten-win Wizards team, the Nuggets ultimately got the job done in the nation's capital.

While the Nuggets were still playing without Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson, they had others step up when they needed it most. Here are a few key takeaways from Thursday's win in Washington:

Peyton Watson shines again

Peyton Watson took the NBA by storm in early January, but cooled off for a few games as Jamal Murray regained control of the offense. However, on Thursday night, it was the Watson show again.

Watson finished the game with a game-high and new career-high 35 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks on 10-16 shooting from the field and 6-8 from three-point range.

Nuggets fans did get scared when Watson went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury, as just when Denver's injuries cannot seem to get worse, their rising star got hurt. Luckily, though, Watson was able to return to the game and continued to make a big impact.

The Nuggets are now an astonishing 4-0 this season when Watson scores 30 or more points, as he continues to be a major game-changer as they play shorthanded.

Valanciunas returns with an impact

Jonas Valanciunas made his 2026 debut on Thursday after missing Denver's last 11 games. While Valanciunas was on a minute restriction for his first game back, he found many ways to impact the game.

In 22 minutes of action and just his second start of the season, Valanciunas finished with 16 points and nine rebounds on 6-13 shooting from the field. While Valanciunas was the only starter with a negative rating at minus-three, his presence on the floor as the only legitimate center in the lineup is huge as they continue to play without Jokic.

A trade incoming?

The Nuggets have been very quiet leading up to the February 5th trade deadline, but that does not mean they have no potential moves in their back pocket. There is one glaring roster need for the Nuggets, and it will be interesting to see if they address it at the deadline.

The Nuggets should be desperate to add a backup point guard, and that weakness certainly showed on Thursday night. Denver's bench unit was lackluster overall in Washington, but that issue will be fixed once they are healthy. The need for a backup ball-handler was apparent, and that is not an injury-related problem.

While the Nuggets have tried to put Bruce Brown in that role, it is just not working. The Nuggets should certainly look toward the trade market to find someone who is comfortable with the ball in their hands to come off the bench, although it will not necessarily make or break their season.

