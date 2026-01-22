Nuggets Are Nearing Deadline to Make Roster Decision

It seemed like the Denver Nuggets' 2025-26 season was ready to spiral when they got hit with the injury bug, as things started going south when Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun both went down. However, this simply opened the door for other players to step up.

Arguably, the player who has benefited the most from these injuries in Denver is Spencer Jones. The two-way forward appeared in just 20 games as a rookie, but has already doubled that total before the All-Star break this season.

However, since Jones is still on a two-way contract, he can only be active for a maximum of 50. Not counting Thursday night's game in which Jones is expected to play, the 24-year-old forward has logged 43 games this season. That means he has just seven games left until reaching the 50-game threshold.

NBA two-way players who are nearing the end of NBA eligibility:



S. Jones DEN: 44 games, 6 remaining

J. Juzang MIN: 43 games, 7 remaining

P. Spencer GSW: 43 games, 7 remaining

C. Youngblood OKC: 43 games, remaining

J. Walker PHI: 42 games, 8 remaining

D. Jenkins DET: 41 games, 9… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 21, 2026

Jones can be active for seven more games until the Nuggets have to make a decision about his contract, although the solution is rather simple. The Nuggets have a standard roster spot open, and the simplest solution is to just give Jones their final standard contract and call it a day. Of course, there are reasons to wait until Jones is nearing his 50th game, but the expectation remains that he will earn a standard deal in the next couple of weeks.

Spencer Jones' impact in Denver

Jones has arguably been the most impactful two-way player in the NBA this season, and his 28 starts, despite all of them coming because of injuries, speak volumes. Through 28 starts this season, Jones is averaging 8.1 points and 4.0 rebounds, as he is primarily in the rotation as a defensive-minded, hard-working forward.

However, Jones has shown some flashes of being a reliable 3-and-D wing. Jones is shooting 39.4% from three-point range in 3.4 attempts per game whenever he is in the starting lineup. Even though his jumpshot is unconventional, he has turned into a player the Nuggets can rely on to hit an open shot.

Spencer Jones knocks it down from the corner 👏pic.twitter.com/8uVvI7mclW — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) January 21, 2026

Jones has done more than enough to earn a standard contract, and the Nuggets are lucky enough to have an open roster spot to make things easy for everyone involved.

If Jones is active for each of the next seven games, then he would reach his 50th game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 1st. With two games between that and the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see how the Nuggets approach the situation. It makes sense for the Nuggets to wait until after the trade deadline to convert Jones, but regardless, he should be a "full-time" player by early February.

As long as Jones gets the standard contract, he should end up being a legitimate rotational piece in Denver's playoff run, which was certainly not expected heading into the season.

Jones and the Nuggets are in action next against the Wizards on Thursday night, where he is expected to notch his 44th game of the season.

