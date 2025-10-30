Nikola Jokic Speaks On Peyton Watson's Improvements After Contract Dilemma
The Denver Nuggets had a big decision to make with young wing Peyton Watson, as they had to choose whether to extend his contract or let him hit the open market next offseason. The Nuggets ultimately declined a Watson extension, and now the 23-year-old is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026.
However, this does not mean Watson's future in Denver is done, as he could re-sign with the team in free agency. And, after his impressive start to the season, that could certainly happen.
Jokic gives Watson his flowers
After Wednesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, superstar center Nikola Jokic gave props to Watson for his vast improvements early into the season.
"Yeah, he improved his ball-handling, he's attacking the floor. When he gets the advantage, he's finding the open guy. He's tall, and he can see that and actually make good choices and good passes," Jokic said. "Defensively, he's a monster. You see that sequence he got with the two blocks? He was really good and, I mean, he's good for us this start of the season."
Watson's underrated impact
Of course, Jokic was the star of the show on Wednesday, dropping 21 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists for his fourth consecutive triple-double, but Watson made a huge impact off the bench. Watson finished with five points, five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks with a +28 impact in just 23 minutes of action.
There has never been a doubt about Watson's defensive ability, and if he can continue to make smart plays on offense, he will undoubtedly play a huge role in Denver's quest for a title. Of course, his future with the Nuggets is still in the air, regardless of what happens this season, but he can certainly make the most of his final year under contract.
Watson's double-block play that Jokic referenced is one of the best defensive plays anyone will see in the NBA this season. Despite the Nuggets not offering Watson a contract extension, there is no doubt that they see how valuable he is to this team's defense. Jokic, one of the smartest players in the game, recognizes what Watson brings to the table and will likely be vouching for him when it comes to free agency next offseason.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nikola Jokic Matches NBA Record in Nuggets' Win Over Pelicans
- Nuggets Suffer Unexpected Drop in ESPN NBA Power Rankings
- Cam Johnson Lands on Nuggets’ Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Game
- Biggest Storyline From Nuggets' 127-114 Win vs. Timberwolves
- Nikola Jokic Downplays Denver Nuggets’ Championship Expectations