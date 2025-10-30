Nikola Jokic Matches NBA Record in Nuggets' Win Over Pelicans
With a dominant 122-88 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets have secured their third consecutive victory, and the three-time NBA MVP is putting up another strong campaign for the esteemed award.
Through four games this season, Jokic is averaging 20.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 57.1% from the field, matching a historic benchmark.
Nikola Jokic reaches historic mark
With another triple-double on Wednesday night, Jokic tied the record for most consecutive triple-doubles to start a season with four, matching a historic mark previously set by Oscar Robertson and former Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook.
Jokic's performance in Wednesday's win was arguably his most impressive yet this season, as the superstar big man dropped 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-15 shooting from the field, but he did not even touch the court in the fourth quarter.
Jokic's night ended after 28 minutes of action, as he has the most games in NBA history with a triple-double in under 30 minutes (per Real Sports).
Jokic could be on his way to setting multiple records
Not many players can do what Jokic does, although him joining the company of Westbrook and Robertson is very fitting. The three stat-sheet stuffers are all top three in all-time career triple-doubles, and at this rate, Jokic will pass both of them to become the top triple-double getter ever.
Jokic is now at 168 career triple-doubles, which is just 13 behind Robertson (181) and 35 behind Westbrook (203). If Westbrook were still getting triple-doubles on the regular, it would be much harder for Jokic to reach his historic mark, but the Nuggets superstar should have no trouble getting there either this season or the next.
Jokic has a chance to make history much sooner, as he can notch his fifth consecutive triple-double and break the NBA record for most to start a season when the Nuggets travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday for a Halloween matchup.
Of course, Jokic does not seem to care whether or not he reaches historic milestones or achieves incredible feats, but the Serbian superstar is constantly raising the bar.
