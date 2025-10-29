Nuggets Suffer Unexpected Drop in ESPN NBA Power Rankings
The Denver Nuggets have had a near-ideal start to their 2025-26 campaign, winning back-to-back games after losing their season opener against the Golden State Warriors. Sure, the Nuggets lost their first game of the season, but it was against a very good Warriors team, and they have looked great ever since.
The Nuggets went into the season as the consensus second-best team in the Western Conference, sitting just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, but has that changed after the first week of the season?
Where do the Nuggets rank among the top NBA teams?
In ESPN's latest NBA power rankings, the Nuggets dropped from the No. 2 spot to No. 5, a three-spot fall despite losing just one game.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon only had great things to say about Jamal Murray and the Nuggets, yet Denver finds themselves below the No. 4 New York Knicks, who are 2-2 to start the season and have suffered consecutive losses.
"Could this be the season that Jamal Murray finally joins Nikola Jokic in the All-Star Game? Murray is off to a spectacular start, averaging 30.3 points and 6.0 assists on .530/.429/.923 shooting splits," MacMahon wrote. "...Murray, who got off to a sluggish start last season, reported to training camp in phenomenal shape, which has been reflected in his aggressiveness attacking the paint."
On Monday night, the Nuggets broke a dreadful six-game losing streak to the Minnesota Timberwolves, seemingly marking the beginning of an optimistic new era in Denver. Even with an early-season loss to the Warriors, vibes are high with this new-look Nuggets team, and their offseason moves are already paying off.
The Nuggets have proven to have one of the best bench units in the NBA, and with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic leading the starting group, there is no doubt that they can compete for a championship. While it would be bold to have them at number one in the power rankings, dropping them out of the top four is certainly exaggerated.
Of course, these power rankings have no real meaning behind them, but after beating the Phoenix Suns and Timberwolves by a combined 35 points to sweep their last two games, they should be commanding a bit more respect.
The Nuggets will have their next chance to dominate a Western Conference opponent on Wednesday night, as they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Cam Johnson Lands on Nuggets’ Injury Report Ahead of Pelicans Game
- Biggest Storyline From Nuggets' 127-114 Win vs. Timberwolves
- Nikola Jokic Downplays Denver Nuggets’ Championship Expectations
- Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray React to Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Breakout Game
- Nikola Jokic Joins Elite Company With Triple-Double vs. Timberwolves