Key Takeaways From Nuggets' Comeback Win vs. Jazz

For just the second time since November, the Denver Nuggets had a fully healthy lineup for Friday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Still, though, they nearly got upset at home by a severely shorthanded Jazz team.

The Nuggets went down by ten points with about 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. How did they finish the game? On a 21-5 run to ultimately pull out a 131-129 win. This was a huge crunch-time performance by the Nuggets, who have had their fair share of struggles in the clutch this season. By outscoring the Jazz by 16 in the final 5:30, they were able to avoid the upset and pull out their fifth straight win.

5:29 remaining

Nuggets - 114

Jazz - 124



final

Nuggets - 135

Jazz - 129



Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh played zero 4Q minutes.



Elijah Harkless, Bez Mbeng, Kennedy Chandler played all 12 4Q minutes.pic.twitter.com/COreacJ6Pw — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 28, 2026

Jokic and Murray carry the Nuggets again

After Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had a historically dominant performance in Denver's last win over the Dallas Mavericks, the All-Star duo shined again on Friday night.

Jokic led the Nuggets with his 31st triple-double of the season, dropping 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, while efficiently shooting 13-16 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arc. Murray, on the other hand, was able to follow up his 53-point outing with 31 points and 14 assists in Friday's win, shooting 5-9 from deep.

Jokic and Murray continue to show why they are the best duo in the NBA, and if they continue to play at this level into the playoffs, the Nuggets will be as dangerous a title threat as ever.

JOKIĆ LOGO HEAVE AT THE 3Q BUZZER ‼️



It drops in after a DRAMATIC bounce at the rim! pic.twitter.com/hSqHaT3u0H — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2026

Hardaway Jr. makes his 6MOY case

There has been some talk about Tim Hardaway Jr. being in the running for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, as the key Nuggets guard has expressed his desire to be named the top bench player in the league.

In Friday's win, Denver's star sixth man finished with 21 points on 5-12 shooting from deep, highlighted by a game-high plus/minus of +25.

Hardaway Jr. continues to make a huge impact for the Nuggets, and it is always incredible when he catches fire from beyond the arc. The Nuggets are a much better team when he is playing at his best, and he will be a legitimate x-factor for Denver in the playoffs.

Finding ways to win

Whether it be injuries, defensive struggles, or concerns in the clutch, the Nuggets have shown a few reasons why they might not be built for a title run this season. However, making the most of situations like Friday night's nail-biter is exactly what they need.

Despite digging themselves a hole, the Nuggets found a way to prevail in the clutch and ultimately pull out a win. Should they be happy about allowing 129 points to the Jazz? Of course not. There are still improvements they need to make, but simply finding ways to get the job done is what matters at this point.

The Nuggets will now move on to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and with superstar point guard Steph Curry still sidelined, they will have another favorable matchup that they need to take advantage of.