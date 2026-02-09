Nuggets Announce Starter-Filled Injury Report vs. Cavaliers

The Denver Nuggets have dealt with a mountain of injuries this season, and just when things seem to be getting better, another player gets hurt. Luckily, even with their injuries, the Nuggets were able to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a road win over the Chicago Bulls.

On Monday, the Nuggets will look to build on their last win by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Nuggets are still dealing with a handful of key injuries, this is a very intriguing matchup against a new-look Cavaliers team. After adding James Harden to their backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell, this is a Cavaliers team worth monitoring, but that also means the Nuggets will have their hands full.

Nuggets list several starters on injury report

Dealing with a backcourt of Harden and Mitchell makes things difficult enough as it is, but it certainly does not help when the Nuggets are playing without a few of their best defenders. Not only that, but star point guard Jamal Murray is in jeopardy of sitting out after suffering a hip injury in their last game. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Christian Braun - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Nikola Jokic - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (left hip inflammation)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Spencer Jones - OUT (concussion protocol)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Thankfully, the Nuggets expect Jokic and Braun to suit up, but they could still be in trouble if Murray's hip injury keeps him sidelined. The Cavaliers have won eight of their last nine games and ten of their last 12, making them one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Nuggets cannot afford too many key absences against a team of this caliber.

Cavaliers rule out Evan Mobley

While the Nuggets are dealing with some key injuries to damage their starting lineup, the Cavaliers are dealing with a key absence themselves. All-Star big man Evan Mobley has already missed five straight games with a calf injury, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will stay sidelined for Monday's matchup. The Cavaliers' full injury report:

Jaylon Tyson - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Dean Wade - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle sprain)

Evan Mobley - OUT (left calf strain)

Max Strus - OUT (left foot surgery)

The Cavaliers have a 7-4 record when Mobley sits this season, but only two of those wins have come against teams with a winning record. The Nuggets, and Jokic especially, should give the Cavaliers some fits without their star defender.

It is certainly worth monitoring Murray's status leading up to Monday's game, as the Nuggets would be at a huge advantage if he is able to suit up.

The Nuggets and Cavaliers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday.

